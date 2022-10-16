Joan Laporta ‘invited to leave’ officials’ dressing room following confrontation with referees

<!–

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was ‘invited’ to leave officials after the Blaugrana’s defeat at El Clasico on Sunday.

Laporta’s team were well beaten at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and a penalty from Rodrygo enough to beat Xavi’s side.

Tensions ran high after the defeat, with the legendary player-turned-manager of the Catalan side admitting that his team is going through “very bad dynamics and needs to change immediately”.

Barcelona boss Xavi was also unhappy with some of the decisions made by the referees during the match

In a report obtained by the athleticit was revealed that an unlucky Laporta went to the referee’s locker room after the defeat to question the referee about his decision-making in the match.

The report said: “When the match was over and the referee team was in the locker room, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta Estruch came in and repeatedly asked for explanations about some situations in the match.

“Given these events, he was invited to leave the arbitration locker room without further incident.”

Karim Benzema scored the opener as Real Madrid won the 250th El Clasico on Sunday

Laporta came under intense criticism this summer for Barcelona’s seemingly erratic financial affairs leading to multiple well-publicized disputes surrounding the team.

However, the 60-year-old recently stated that the club will continue to spend in the January transfer window.

“We are working on the market,” said Laporta Barcelona TV.

“We’ve had talks with the coaching staff and we plan to make the squad, which is already very strong but can get even better, even better.”