Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban was challenged Thursday by three Jewish women who filed a lawsuit alleging it violates their religious rights under the state’s constitution.

The legal challenge, filed in the state court in Louisville, says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by banning nearly all abortions. The lawsuit shares similarities with legal challenges to abortion bans in at least two other states.

“The plaintiffs’ religious beliefs have been violated: they were posed and answered to the question of fetal personality under Jewish and Jewish law (“halakha”) thousands of years ago, and rabbis, commentators, and Jewish jurists have repeatedly answered these questions over the intervening millennia. affirmed,” the Kentucky lawsuit reads. “While a fetus deserves a certain level of respect under halakha, the giver of birth takes precedence. Jews have never believed that life begins at conception.”

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said he will appeal the lawsuit, which names him as a defendant. Cameron has defended the state’s abortion restrictions in several courts and touted his anti-abortion stance in his campaign for governor. Governor elections are in 2023.

“The General Assembly has made it clear that Kentucky will protect unborn life and these laws are an important part of the commonwealth,” Cameron said in a statement on Thursday.

It’s the latest effort to knock down Kentucky’s far-reaching abortion bans, but the latest lawsuit offers another legal twist by basing the challenge on religious grounds.

Supreme Court of Kentucky held a hearing in November in another case challenging abortion restrictions. The Supreme Court allowed the near-total ban to remain in effect while it reviews that case.

Abortion will too be in the mood next month when Kentuckians decide the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the right to abortion in the state.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in the Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville focuses on theology and medical science. The question of when human life begins, it reads, “is a religious and philosophical question without universal beliefs in different religions.”

“Judaism has never defined life beginning at conception,” the suit said, adding that “millennia of commentary by Jewish scholars has reaffirmed Judaism’s commitment to reproductive rights.”

According to Jewish law, a fetus only becomes a human or child at birth.

The abortion ban also violates Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the women said in their lawsuit. That law states that the government “will not substantially tax a person’s freedom of religion” unless it demonstrates a compelling interest and uses “the least restrictive means” to do so, it noted.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kentucky’s abortion law infringes constitutional religious rights regarding the use of in vitro fertilization. Two plaintiffs conceived a child through IVF, the suit said.

The IVF process often results in excess embryos that either have to be frozen at great expense or discarded by the clinics with the consent of the donors, the lawsuit reads.

“The plaintiff’s religious beliefs demand that they have more children through IVF, but the law forces plaintiffs to pay exorbitant fees to keep their embryos frozen indefinitely or they face potential crimes,” the state law said. on the murder of fetuses.

“This dilemma forces claimants to give up their heartfelt religious beliefs to have more children by restricting access to IVF and places a significant strain on their right to freely practice these genuine religious beliefs,” it added.

The Kentucky case reflects the lawsuits filed in Florida and Indiana state to block abortion bans on the grounds that the measures violate religious freedom.

Kentucky’s legislature has passed a “trigger law” banning nearly all abortions that went into effect after the US Supreme Court in June abolished the constitutional protection of women for abortion. The only exception under Kentucky law is when the mother’s health is threatened.

Lawmakers have also passed a separate six-week ban. Those laws are already being challenged by the two remaining clinics in Kentucky that offer abortions, both in Louisville.

