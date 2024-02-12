Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, SPLIT! Pair go their separate ways after 18 month romance – following controversial fling that his famous dad Michael Jordan disapproved of

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split after an 18-month romance.

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, sparked divided speculation on Sunday when they unfollowed each other on Real Housewives of Miami. The personality also took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic reference to an ex-partner.

A source confirmed to People that the couple had ended their romance.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Pippen and Jordan for comment.

The Bravo star posed a poll that said, ‘Should your friends unfollow your ex?’

The former couple was linked to the Chicago Bulls NBA dynasty of the 1990s, as Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, while Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen.

Marcus was seen on social media on Sunday in a photo alongside his famous father, 60, who had publicly expressed his disapproval of his son’s relationship last summer.

Michael was asked about the relationship and whether he was in favor of it, while going to dinner at the Parisian restaurant Matignon last July with his wife Yvette Prieto, 44. The iconic NBA player initially laughed and then said, “No.”

In Sunday’s post, Marcus apparently addressed the publicity supporting the split, writing, “I search for a name and end up seeing 20 things.”

He added the inscription ‘MJX2’ in reference to his initials matching those of his father, who was wearing a brown cap with an off-white top in the image, as the family watched the Super Bowl together.

Larsa and Marcus have their own podcast on iHeartRadio titled Separation anxietywhich debuted last June.

It was not immediately clear if the podcast would continue following their apparent split, as their most recent podcast was released in November.

Both Larsa and Marcus addressed Michael’s comments on their podcast shortly after, as Marcus said he found it funny and didn’t think Michael meant any harm with the comment.

“I immediately thought, ‘He’s playing, he’s joking, he’s laughing,'” Marcus said. “He’s, you know, just being playful.”

Larsa said she ‘didn’t think it was funny’ and saw ‘nothing funny about it’, adding: ‘I understand it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us, but it’s probably awkward for my ex and your dad.’

Larsa and Marcus did not follow each other on Instagram on Sunday

The former couple attended a DIRECTV Christmas party at a private residence in November.

Pippen was seen putting on the jewel-encrusted band on the ring finger of her left hand.

The couple, who had been dating for more than a year, were affectionate at the function.

Larsa and Marcus were initially seen together in 2022 in their native Miami.

Larsa said People that she initially started talking to Marcus in 2019 and that they had “a great foundation as friends” before dating.

Larsa is the mother of four children with ex-husband Scottie Pippen: sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.

