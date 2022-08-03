Jets quarterback Zach Wilson says he deleted all social media apps from his phone

Zach Wilson revealed on Tuesday that he’s been stripping his phone of all social media apps as the Jets prepare for their first preseason game next week on August 12.

While Wilson says he’s been doing this since college at BYU, his update comes with the background to an unsavory rumor that’s been spread about him recently.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, last month accused the quarterback of sleeping with his mother’s best friend, sparking a spate of memes, opinions and ultimately noise.

Whether or not Wilson has seen those rumors, it looks like he’s reaping the rewards of going offline.

Star quarterback Zach Wilson attends New York Jets training camp earlier this week

Wilson struggled badly as a rookie for the Jets and hopes to turn this around this year

“It’s a great way to disconnect and my mind is 100% here, focused on what it should be focused on,” he said after practice on Tuesday. ESPN. “I spend more time with what my coaches say in the conference room than with everyone else.”

Gile’s accusation came after Dax Milne, the former Washington Commanders roommate, appeared to be dating her on Instagram.

When someone noticed that Gile was a “homie hopper,” she sent the insult at the Jets QB.

‘[Wilson] slept with his mom’s best friend…that’s the real homie hopper,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Wilson was joined by Gile to the 2021 NFL draft when he was selected by the Jets

Regardless of his motivations, Wilson’s move to take out social media seems like a smart decision by the 23-year-old, who struggled throughout his rookie season and plays for one of the most lenient franchises in the sport.

The quarterback said on Tuesday that he is only interested in what his coaches and teammates have to say, rather than critics.

“When it comes to reading things, I never get involved,” he said. “I never just scroll down on social media.”

Wilson hopes to improve after a tough rookie year in which he threw just nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 13 games.

He will begin his season against the Ravens on September 11.