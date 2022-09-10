Jess Wright celebrates one-year anniversary with husband William Lee-Kemp

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They got married in September last year in a beautiful ceremony in Mallorca.

And Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp looked more beloved than ever on Friday as the pair took the Eurostar to Paris to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The former TOWIE star, 36, took to her Instagram stories as they walked through King’s Cross St. Pancras station for her “birthday surprise.”

Cheers: Jess Wright and her husband William Lee-Kemp looked more beloved than ever on Friday as the pair took the Eurostar to Paris to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Brunette beauty Jess shared a gorgeous selfie of the couple in love on the train as they toast the special day with some drinks.

She looked radiant and wore a dewy palette of makeup – Jess beamed as she put a sticker of ‘Paris’ on the story.

Jess opted for a comfortable look for the two-hour journey, wearing her locks tight and straight, and donning a khaki denim shirt that day.

William also appeared in great shape and looked smart in a navy blue shirt and white trousers.

‘Anniversary Surprise’: Before they left, former pop star Jess had shared several stories before boarding their 12:31pm train to the capital

All aboard: The former TOWIE star, 36, took to her Instagram stories as they made their way through King’s Cross St. Pancras station

Before they left, former pop star Jess had shared several stories before boarding their 12:31 am train to the capital.

It is the couple’s first time away since they welcomed their son Presley in May.

Last month, Jess shared a gallery of adorable photos on her social media as she enjoyed her first family trip as a threesome to Portugal.

The TV star looked radiant as she rocked her baby boy while donning a cream and black spotted maxi dress.

‘Baby Boys’ First Vacation’: Jess shared a gallery of adorable snaps of herself, her husband William Lee-Kemp and their son Presley last month as they enjoyed a getaway to Portugal

The reality star posed with Presley, who looked adorable in a blue romper, donning sunglasses and a glamorous palette of makeup.

Jess returned her dark locks into a chic high bun and revealed a large pair of gold earrings.

In another photo, the influencer posed next to her husband holding her son as they all coordinated in cream and white outfits.

Mother and son: On Instagram, the former pop star looked radiant as she rocked her baby boy while donning a cream and black spotted maxi dress

Jess opted for a ribbed dress over a white bikini while hiding behind dark designer glasses.

While William cut a casual figure in a T-shirt and matching shorts.

The new parents made sure that their son kept cool, as he wore a large khaki sun hat.

So Cute: The TV Personality Uploaded Some Sweet Snaps Of Her Newborn Baby While He Sleeps

Jess shared several snaps of the newborn smiling at the camera in one photo and falling fast asleep in another.

The beauty also uploaded a stunning selfie in a white V-neck ensemble while soaking up the sun at a beach restaurant.

The couple was joined on the lavish vacation by her parents Carol and Mark Sr. who also posed for a photo with their new grandson.

Jess made the series of photos: ‘Baby boys first holiday’.

Laugh: Presley was seen beaming in his pram patting a personalized towel