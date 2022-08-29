Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally wave goodbye to Italy

<!–

The honeymoon finally came to an end on Monday when newlywed Jennifer Lopez waved goodbye to Italy with one hand while grabbing a handful of Ben Affleck’s bum with the other.

The couple have enjoyed a seemingly endless tour of the picturesque European country following their second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s sprawling Georgia embrasure on Aug. 20.

Arriving at a private airstrip near Lake Como, Lopez, 53, and her 50-year-old husband appeared cheerful as they greeted staff and waved to spectators before boarding a waiting jet.

Goodbye: Monday the honeymoon was finally over as newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said goodbye to Italy and returned to the United States

In the back we go: Lopez put a hand on her husband’s buttocks as they waited to board their plane on a runway in Lake Como

The couple drew a line from their second honeymoon in Italy after walking down the aisle again at a lavish Georgia wedding that followed a previous wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16.

135 people attended their “old Hollywood-themed” wedding, HEKD in the grounds of Affleck’s $8.9 plantation-style mansion and originally unveiled in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

The ceremony lasted 45 minutes and was led by Jay Shetty. It was held under the white metal frame of a church decorated with delphiniums from Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

The couple, playfully called Bennifer, laid out a solid white rug with Lopez in a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Ben wore a black and white tuxedo.

Greetings: Affleck was seen shaking hands with staff members as they arrived at a private airstrip on Monday morning

Tactile: The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they waited near the runway for their flight back to the United States

Goodbye: Affleck waved to spectators as his wife watched after their arrival at the private runway

Their reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their fall 2003 wedding, blaming excessive media coverage for the cancellation.

Both remarried, Lopez to singer Marc Antony and Affleck to actress Jennifer Garner, but rekindled their old romance in 2021.