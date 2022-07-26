Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are joined by their kids on their Parisian honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were joined by their children on Tuesday as they continued to enjoy their honeymoon in Paris.

The couple were seen with J Lo’s child Emme, 14, and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, as they headed for lunch at the capital’s iconic Louvre museum.

Casually chic for the outing, mom-of-two Jennifer donned a navy sweater that she paired with high-waisted flared jeans.

Jennifer added a pop of color with a mini mint Birkin handbag, while a pair of dusty rose platforms boosted her frame.

Hand in hand, she entered the diner with her child Emme – who uses pronouns she/she uses.

The teen looked effortlessly cool during the outing in a white linen shirt and baggy jeans, accessory with a shell necklace.

Emme’s twin brother Max also looked stylish when he opted for a bright green combi set decorated with a colorful sailboat pattern.

Ben, 49, sported a low-key look as he paired a plain gray t-shirt with jeans and Golden Goose sneakers.

Next to him sat Seraphina, who paired a striped blue shirt with khaki pants.

Not seen on the outing was Ben’s older daughter Violet, 16, who also accompanied the couple on their honeymoon.

Ben is also the father of son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005, while Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin Maximilian, 14, whose father is singer Marc Anthony.

It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, told People.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage, writing in her newsletter: “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely at midnight in the little white wedding chapel. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Jennifer also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the small chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”