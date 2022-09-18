Jennifer Lawrence was spotted taking a walk in New York City on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old artist seemed to take full advantage of the pleasant late summer weather as she cut a casual figure during her outing.

The actress’ walk took place just a week after the world premiere of the new film Causeway, in which she stars.

Get out: Jennifer Lawrence, 32, was spotted on a Saturday afternoon stroll in New York City

Lawrence wore a black T-shirt with an image for Lizzo as she strolled the streets of the Big Apple.

The Hunger Games star wore a set of matching leggings and a pair of Adidas sandals.

The Academy Award-winning actress wore a stylish green bag and dark sunglasses.

The top part of her gorgeous blond hair was covered with a blue cap, although several of her locks fell to her shoulders and back.

Big fan: Lawrence wore a black T-shirt with a graphic for Lizzo

Lawrence starred in the psychological drama film Causeway, which premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.

The film is about a soldier who tries to adjust to civilian life after suffering a brain injury while on a mission in Afghanistan.

In addition to Jennifer, the movie stars include Brian Tyree Henry, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Linda Emond.

Lawrence applied to appear in the role in 2019, when much of the cast was brought together.

Recent Events: Lawrence starred in the psychological drama film Causeway, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 earlier this month

The director of the film, Lila Neugebauer, spoke about the film during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She described the project as ‘an intimate film that wants to be to the bone and be very personal’.

The filmmaker went on to say she was grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the Silver Linings Playbook star.

Contributor: The filmmaker went on to say she was grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the Silver Linings Playbook star; Lawrence to be seen in Toronto earlier this month

“Jen has been a really great partner too. It was very clear to me very quickly that we have a deeply shared understanding of the project and she is truly a collaborative spirit,” she said.

Causeway has since received widespread critical acclaim and is currently rated 91% on Rotten tomatoes.

The film will be released in theaters and on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 4.