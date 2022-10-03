Jennifer Garner looks casual in leggings and a baseball cap while shopping at the farmers market

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Garner was spotted Sunday spending time with her son Samuel at a farmers market in Santa Monica.

The 50-year-old actress visited the market with her youngest child, 10, as they strolled through the market and made a few purchases.

The artist shares her son, as well as her two older daughters, with her former husband Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in 2018.

Loving mom: Jennifer Garner was spotted spending time with her son Samuel at a farmers market in Santa Monica on Sunday

Garner stayed comfortable in a blue T-shirt and a slightly darker zip-up hoodie.

The Elektra star also rocked a set of black leggings that hugged her tight legs, as well as a pair of trainers.

The artist wore a set of earrings and dark sunglasses.

She covered part of her hair with a light blue cap, although much of it fell on her shoulders.

Casual attire: Garner stayed comfortable in a blue tee and slightly darker zip-up hoodie

Garner and Affleck, 50, initially met while working on the set of Pearl Harbor, and they later starred in Daredevil.

The artist was previously married to Scott Foley, whom she met while working on Felicity, although they divorced in 2004.

She eventually started seeing the Argo director and the couple went on the run in 2005.

The artist and her former husband started a family with the arrival of their first daughter Violet, 16 years old, in 2005.

Love comes first: The artist and her former husband started a family with the arrival of their first daughter Violet, 16 years old, in 2005

Garner and Affleck expanded their lives further when they welcomed their second daughter Seraphina, 13 years old, in 2009 and later in 2012, they brought Samuel into their family.

However, they shocked many when they announced that they had split up in 2015.

The two finalized their divorce in 2018, although they remained committed to co-parenting their children in subsequent years.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Lopez, who he dated before seeing Garner.

Priorities: The two finalized their divorce in 2018, though they remained committed to co-parenting their children in subsequent years; she is seen with her children in 2018

An insider previously spoke to Page six and said the actress made a point of maintaining a relationship with her former husband and the father of her children.

“Jen has always approached things the same, no matter who Ben has been with,” they said.

The source went on to say that the artist was relieved not to have to be responsible for her ex-husband’s well-being.

“Jen is a great mom, she really did mother those kids — and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore,” she said.