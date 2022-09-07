Jennifer Aniston playfully comments on David Schwimmer’s shower snap

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer delighted Friends fans everywhere with a sassy back and forth on Instagram.

On Sunday, Aniston, 53, posted a sexy photo of her taking a shower to promote her haircare line LolaVie, prompting Schwimmer, 55, to troll her with a photo of herself also taking a bath.

“Something’s coming (shower emoji) 9.8.22,” Jennifer captioned her original post, taking a rinse in addition to her products.

“Trying to steal my thunder!?” Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer delighted Friends fans everywhere with a sassy back and forth on Instagram

She threw her face to the water as she stood with her back to the camera and soap lingered on her skin and hair.

A few days later, David hit back with his own photo.

The actor posted a hilarious photo of him in the middle of a shower, but contrary to the tone of Jennifer’s sexy photo, he was much more awkward as he squinted and shook a face full of soap.

‘@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??’ he captioned the photo, in direct response to her original caption.

Make a splash! “Something is coming (shower emoji) 9.8.22,” Jennifer captioned her original post, in which she took a rinse in addition to her products

Live for it! Fans went wild seeing the playful interaction in the comments

Jennifer replied in the comments: ‘Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?’ along with a worried looking emoji and heart.

Fans went wild seeing the playful interaction in the comments.

‘To see ? He’s her lobster,” wrote one fan.

“STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS,” commented another.

Real chemistry! The interaction comes a year after the duo shocked fans by revealing that they were once in love while filming Friends

“Ross & Rachel,” another commented, adding a heart eyes and a heart emoji.

“Thank god it wasn’t the same shower… You guys would have broken instagram,” another joked.

The interaction comes a year after the duo shocked fans by revealing that they were once in love when they played Ross Geller and Rachel Green in Friends.

“At one point we were crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer admitted during the Friends reunion. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line. We respected that.’

I’ll be there for you! Aniston played Rachel Green and Schwimmer starred as Ross Geller in the hit sitcom

Co-star Matt LeBlanc said under his breath that was ‘bullsh*t’, which won laughs.

Aniston added: “Frankly, I remember once saying to David, ‘It will be such a shame if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.’

Schwimmer was married to Zoe Buckman from 2010 until they split in 2017; the shareholder Chloe.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later married Justin Theroux from 2016 to 2018.