Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah Winfrey’s $14.8M Montecito farmhouse near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston bought Oprah Winfrey’s beautiful four-bedroom farmhouse on a 4,320-square-foot, 1-acre lot, making her the newest rich and famous resident of Montecito, California, just east of Santa Barbara.

The 53-year-old Friends star, who also owns a $20.97 million Bel Air mansion, paid $14.8 million for the mansion, which Queen of Daytime TV, 68, bought for $10 in early 2021. .5 million.

On her purchase of a 2.1-acre complex with a Mediterranean-style main house and two small houses a year ago, Winfrey split the original property and sold the two small houses for $2.3 million to longtime personal trainer and real estate manager, Bob Greene.

The Morning Show actress is sure to be in good company as the area has been a tycoon for A-listers in recent years, including Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, Ellen Degeneres, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe.

Built in 1998, Aniston’s new home has picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens and a huge motor court, all set in private grounds nestled among oak trees at the end of a long driveway, according to Architectural summary.

The house has quite a bit of privacy in its heavily wooded grounds, lawns and ample parking to easily accommodate fifteen cars.

The Emmy winner, who has a reported net worth of $320 million, according to a report by cosmopolitanis known for her starring role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends

Earlier this month, she was known for her starring role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends, sharing a photo of herself in the shower to promote a new product from her hair care brand, LolaVie hair.

The artist stepped into the celebrity beauty brand space a year ago with a company focused on releasing reasonably priced hair care products like the recently released hair oil, a detangler and leave-in conditioner.

All products are listed as plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable.

Documents obtained by Page six indicate that the actress could venture further into the cosmetics space, as the company has also trademarked the name for face and body lotion, shower gel and candles.

The actor turned entrepreneur has struck a deal with Vital Proteins to promote their products and has even created her own bar for the company where she is now the Chief Creative Officer.

The side projects don’t seem to get in the way of Jennifer’s acting career.

Acting: Jennifer’s side jobs don’t slow her career down. Fans can look forward to seeing her in season three of The Morning Show, as well as Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix

She has been working on season three of The Morning Show with co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon.

The busy actor is also looking forward to Murder Mystery Two’s debut with Adam Sandler sometime in 2023.

Aniston stars in Hail Mary, a true story of a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager.