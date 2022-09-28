Jeff Bezos’ ex wife MacKenzie Scott files for DIVORCE from chemistry teacher a year after marrying

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, science teacher Dan Jewett, in a mysterious and inexplicable move.

Scott, who recently removed all mention of her husband from websites detailing her charitable efforts, filed for divorce in Washington state on Monday, according to New York Times.

Scott, who is worth an estimated $28 billion following her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, removed husband Dan Jewett’s name and photo from her Giving Pledge profile sometime last week, archived versions of the website show.

In March 2021, Scott used the same Giving Pledge website to announce her marriage to Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher from Washington state, by adding his name to her pledge to donate the majority of their wealth to charity.

Jewett’s name has also recently been redacted from a Medium post Scott wrote last year about their efforts, noting New York Timeswho first reported on the silent changes.

The attorney who represented Scott in her 2019 divorce from Bezos declined to answer questions from the Times and did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Scott is widely recognized as one of the most generous philanthropists on the planet, she maintains a low public profile, tweeting or posting on Medium only a few times a year to highlight charitable causes.

Scott, 52, and Jewett, 47, have rarely been seen together, and he quietly resigned from his teaching job at a private high school in Washington last year, saying he didn’t want to create a distraction there.

The photo of Scott and Jewett, which previously appeared on the Giving Pledge page and appears to show them hiking together, is the only publicly available image of the couple.

Likewise, some of Jewett’s only known public remarks in his letter were posted on the Giving Pledge page, which has now been removed.

“And now, in a stroke of happy serendipity, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and join her in a commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in the now deleted letter.

The Giving Pledge campaign was launched in 2010 by Warren Buffett along with Bill and Melinda Gates to encourage the world’s super-rich to give away most of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

After her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos after 25 years of marriage, MacKenzie Scott became one of the richest women in the world. They are seen together above in 2017

Since their quiet marriage last year, Scott and Jewett had also been known to donate in relative secrecy.

Giving as individuals rather than through a foundation means the couple’s donations were only known when the recipients disclosed them, or through her occasional blog post.

Scott has previously written that she does not respond to press inquiries in an attempt not to overshadow the work of the organizations to which she donates.

After her divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage, Scott became one of the richest women in the world with a 4 percent stake in Amazon.

Since 2020, she has donated at least $12.8 billion to charity, according to a recent tally from Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Bloomberg’s real-time Billionaires Index ranked her as the 41st richest person in the world on Wednesday, with an estimated fortune of $27.8 billion.

At times, her generous gifts have drawn negative attention to Bezos, who is worth $137 billion, because of the relative lack of his charitable donations.

However, Bezos has stepped up his contribution in recent years and has pledged to donate $10 billion through his Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative to fight climate change that has granted $1.54 billion so far, according to his website.

Bezos, 58, and Lauren Sánchez, 52, continue to date and were most recently seen together at the premiere party for Amazon Prime Video series The Rings Of Power (above)

Sanchez’s ex-husband Patrick Whitesell also found new love last year when he married Australian actress Pia Miller (seen with him above)

Scott’s divorce from Bezos unfolded as the Amazon founder entered into a new romance with former TV news anchor Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos, 58, and Sánchez, 52, continue to date and were most recently seen together at the premiere party for Amazon Prime Video series The Rings Of Power.

Sánchez, who has his own small fortune estimated at $30 million, has also dipped his toe into the world of philanthropy, announcing a $1 million gift to a group that serves migrant children in July.

She is also divorced from multimillionaire business executive Patrick Whitesell, the chairman of media agency Endeavor, which owns the UFC and Miss Universe.

Sanchez’s ex-husband Whitesell also found new love last year when he married Australian actress Pia Miller.