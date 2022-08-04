Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have dinner at Ham Yard Hotel

Jeff Bezos undressed for a hot date with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on Wednesday night as the couple continued their romantic getaway in London.

The 58-year-old Amazon founder, who is worth $165 billion Thursday morning, was pictured in love with his model partner as they left the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho where they were eating.

Lauren, 52, looked youthful in an olive green crop top, which she paired with nautical style high-waisted white shorts, while carrying a pink crocodile Hermes Birkin bag worth around $100,000.

Romance: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, 58, dresses down as he leaves Soho hotel with crop-top-wearing girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52

Stepping back in time: Lauren, 52, looked youthful in a nautical-themed plunging crop top with high-waisted white shorts

She completed her ensemble with a denim jacket, aviator colors and about $750 studded Valentino sandals.

Meanwhile, her long-term boyfriend Jeff looked casual in light-wash jeans, a navy polo T-shirt and a matching quilted vest, which he wore with sunglasses and a navy baseball cap.

The couple in love was very affectionate as they left the hotel holding hands, with Lauren grinning happily at the cameras as they got into a waiting car.

Love the look: Lauren wore comfy-looking studded flat sandals and topped off her outfit with a cropped denim jacket

Luxury waiting list: Lauren added a pop of color to her ensemble with a pink crocodile Hermes Birkin handbag, valued at around $100,000

They must have had some great food, as the hotel’s website states that guests can enjoy seasonal dishes, including summer squash with caponata and zucchini flowers, as well as classics, including an Angus porterhouse steak to share.

During their trip to London, the couple enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace before dinner at a private club with Tom Cruise.

Bezos is said to have spent £90 per ticket for up to 30 of his family members to be displayed around the palace’s art collection on Monday.

The businessman is said to have been in a secret relationship with Miss Sanchez while married to MacKenzie Scott, 52, from whom he divorced in early 2019.

Last year, he was launched into space aboard the New Shepard rocket, in a journey of just over ten minutes.

What a gentleman! Jeff held the door open for Lauren as she got into a waiting car

Lucky: The couple seems very much in love and held hands the whole time

Mr. Bezos recently helped his parents purchase a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom waterfront mega mansion in Florida’s Coral Gables in Miami for $34 million.

And Mike and Jackie Bezos are also looking at the property next door for a cool $40 million.

Amazon’s multi-billionaire founder has generously helped the parents who raised him make the $74 million combined mega purchase, the NY Post reports.

His parents’ new 12,000-square-foot luxury estate with ocean access has been described as a 2021 Masterpiece and one of only two in the gated community – with the other thought that Mike and Jackie will be.

Although the property next door is not currently for sale, this suggests that Bezos may have to use all his charm and financial might to convince the current residents to part with their home.

The property was purchased by a Delaware company associated with Bezos’ parents using a $5 million loan from the Bank of America.