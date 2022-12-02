Jeana Keough’s daughter Shane and her partner tie the knot just two months after they announced their engagement

<!–

The Keoughs have added a new member to the family.

67-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough’s son Shane, 36, tied the knot on Thursday.

He married his partner Francheska in an intimate ceremony just two months after announcing their engagement.

Big moment: The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough’s son Shane tied the knot on Thursday

Shane and his sister, Kara Keough Bosworth, shared some happy snaps from the sweet ceremony. His brother Colton, 30, was also in attendance.

Kara, 34, shared several snaps from the wedding, starting with one where she locked lips with Kyle Bosworth, whom she married in 2014.

Her next photo showed the entire wedding party with Shane and Francheska in the middle.

Group Photo: The wedding party took a huge group photo together

In attendance: Shane and his sister, Kara Keough Bosworth, shared some happy snaps from the sweet ceremony (Kara pictured with husband Kyle Bosworth)

Her big day: Franceska came face to face with one of the wedding’s most adorable attendees, a young man dressed in his Sunday best

Franceska got up close and personal with one of the wedding’s most adorable attendees, a young man dressed in his Sunday best.

Kara also shared a photo of her with her kids and her husband. Shane and her husband, along with a few other attendees, toasted another photo.

Shane, 36, shared several photos of him pursed lips with his new bride looking seductive in a crisp white dress cut just below her plunging neckline.

Shane and Francheska announced the news of their engagement in mid-September.

Family: Kara also shared a picture of her with her kids and her husband

Having a drink: Shane with his brother Colton (left) a friend and brother-in-law Kyle (right)

At the time, Shane shared several photos of the proposal, including a classic photo of him on one knee and another where several members of his immediate family stood together.

Shane also kept a photo of his father – former Major League Baseball star Matt Keough – in the picture as he passed away in 2020. He died of a pulmonary embolism.

According to the couple’s wedding websiteFrancheska met Jeana Keough at a workout class, and she insisted she have to meet her son.

Family: Jeana has three children: Kara, Shane and Colton, 30. She shares them with the late Major League Baseball player Matt Keough (Jeana sitting, left to right: Colton, Shane, Kara)

Family affair: Shane also kept a photo of his father – former Major League Baseball star Matt Keough – in the picture as he passed away in 2020. He died of a pulmonary embolism

On their first date, Shane admitted that tying her up was really a family affair.

“Shane explained to me that his sister Kara had seen me at practice earlier and was scouting me for Shane,” she wrote on the site. “So that day at workout class [Kara] told Jeana about this girl who is a nurse who would be great for Shane.

‘Jeana took it upon herself to start the conversation. Before you know it it is [sic] by six o’clock and we had been talking for hours.’

Jeana was a main cast member during the first five seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County from 2006 to 2010 and has appeared as a guest and narrator in subsequent years.