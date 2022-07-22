‘Jealous’ British woman, 31, ‘pushed boyfriend, 21, to his death from Turkish hotel balcony’

A British holidaymaker pushed her boyfriend to his death from the hotel balcony after a furious argument in their blood-stained room, a court in Turkey has heard.

Victim Reece Pegram, 21, died instantly when he fell 30 feet into a concrete yard of the five-star hotel in Side, Antalya, where he was staying with Mary Meyers Kayley on March 12.

The court in Manavgat learned earlier this week that police found bloodstains in the couple’s room when investigating the death.

Hotel staff reported that they had been drinking heavily just hours before the death.

Scotland-born Kayley, 31, was said to be so drunk that she had to be taken to her room by hotel staff.

Prosecutors told the lawsuit that the couple had rowed furiously in the moments leading up to Pegram’s death.

But Kayley, who has spent 24 years behind bars for murder, denied killing her boyfriend when police questioned him after the incident.

Victim Reece Pegram, 21, was killed instantly when he fell 100 feet into a concrete yard of the five-star hotel in Side on March 12, where he was staying with Mary Meyers Kayley (pictured)

The couple was on vacation in the seaside town of Side, in Turkey’s Antalya Province

She claimed the bloodstains in the room were caused by accidentally cutting her thumb while in the shower, while insisting blood stains in the bed were from a sex session.

However, she admitted to arguing with Pegram after finding out that he cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend.

And she said that the day before his death, he had threatened to throw himself off the balcony, but she had managed to talk him out of it.

Hayley told prosecutors that Pegram was a drug lord in Britain in an apparent attempt to discredit him.

But in court, she changed her version of events, claiming that the cut on her hand was caused by a broken glass and that they had argued over drug use instead.

During the autopsy, traces of cocaine were found in Pegram’s body.

Kayley told the court how she went to the bathroom after the blazing argument, but when she resurfaced, her boyfriend was no longer there.

She said she went to bed then, as the police arrived while she was asleep.

In Turkey, the minimum unconditional term for a life prisoner is 24 years (side shown)

In a bizarre legal move, she tried to get judges to throw away her original police statement because her official interpreter had not been able to understand her Scottish accent.

But the court dismissed the claim, pointing out that she used the same interpreter during the hearing.

The court ordered the suspect to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Prosecutors believe Kayley killed her boyfriend out of jealousy and demand a life sentence.

In Turkey, the minimum non-parole term for a life prisoner is 24 years.

It is not clear when the second hearing will take place.

Pegram’s body was flown back to Newcastle after the autopsy and was cremated in a funeral ceremony with family on May 9.