Jane Doyle has been replaced by TWO weekday anchors at 7News South Australia

Jane Doyle has been replaced by not just one, but two news anchors on Channel Seven’s weekday news desk.

Will Goodings and Rosanna Mangiarelli take over the role of Doyle, 64, following the announcement of her retirement after joining the network 33 years ago.

Mangiarelli has over 25 years of experience, having joined Seven Network in 2004 and previously worked at ABC.

Meanwhile, Goodings joined 7NEWS Adelaide in September 2022, presenting the Friday to Sunday news bulletins at 6pm with Rosanna.

He also co-hosts FIVEaa’s breakfast radio, which he joined in 2015 with David Penberthy.

Speak against Adelaide nowGoodings had nothing but praise for his predecessor, admitting it will be a huge step to take over the role.

“Jane has had such a phenomenal career, one that will never be equaled,” he said.

“They’re huge, huge shoes to fill and I’m fully aware of that, but we’ve shared shoes in the past so I hope that bodes well.”

In a statement following the announcement, Mangiarelli said, “I look forward to sharing the role with Will. He is an absolute professional and shares my passion for news.

Mangiarelli (right) has over 25 years of experience and joined Seven Network in 2004, while Goodings also co-hosts FIVEaa’s breakfast radio

Goodings welcomed his first child, daughter Rosie, with wife Alison six weeks ago

“He also laughs at my jokes and puts up with my constant singing, so we’re off to a good start.”

‘Southern Aussies have long trusted 7NEWS and are very loyal. Our audience means everything to us and our honesty and commitment to SA will never fade,” she added.

Goodings welcomed his first child, daughter Rosie, with wife Alison six weeks ago.

“I’ve been waking up every morning for the past nine years and talking to South Australians about South Australia,” he said.

Doyle will step down on December 15 and Mangiarelli and Goodings will begin their new roles in mid-January

“It is both an honor and a privilege to extend that task to the evening presentation of 7NEWS.”

“Joining a team with that experience and sharing the news desk with a talent like Rosanna is an opportunity to pinch yourself,” he continued.

Seven’s Adelaide bulletin has topped the ratings in Adelaide for 22 years.

In November, at the end of the 6 p.m. newscast, Doyle announced her retirement, saying her three decades in broadcasting at the station had been “a privilege.”

In her emotional speech, the popular journalist told viewers that she would have “other ambitions.”

Doyle will step down on December 15, while Mangiarelli and Goodings will begin their new roles in mid-January.