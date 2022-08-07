Jamie Foxx expresses his excitement about bringing Cameron Diaz back to the screen in Back In Action

Jamie Foxx spoke about encouraging Cameron Diaz to return to the screen during an interview with Entertainment tonight this week.

During the sit-down, the 54-year-old performer expressed his excitement at being able to work with his 49-year-old costar, revealing how he convinced her to get back into acting.

The Charlie’s Angels star previously announced that she stopped acting four years ago.

Getting Her Around: Jamie Foxx spoke about encouraging Cameron Diaz to return to the screen during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published earlier this week

Foxx began the interview by saying that he greatly admired Diaz and the success she achieved over the course of her career.

“Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her,” he declared.

The Django Unchained star further noted that he asked the actress a simple question during the negotiation process.

He remembered asking her, ‘Would you like to have some fun? Just have some fun!’ And I think that’s what prompted her.’

Big fan: Foxx started the interview by saying that he greatly admired Diaz and the success she achieved over the course of her career; they are seen in 2014

Foxx went on to state that he considered Diaz’s return to acting to be particularly important.

“We sometimes miss special moments in our company, and I think this is a special moment. So we’re so happy it’s happening and looking forward to it,” he said.

However, the Academy Award-winning performer pointed out that he needed to be creative in how he guided the actress back to her old career.

“We had to be very innovative in the way we, you know, brought her back,” he said.

Make the effort: However, the Academy Award-winning performer pointed out that he had to be creative in how he guided the actress back to her old career; seen in 2020 on The Tonight Show

Foxx and Diaz are currently starring in the upcoming action comedy Back In Action.

The development of the upcoming feature was first revealed to the public last June.

The film will be directed by Seth Gordon, who co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, and the Ray star will produce the film.

Plot details about the upcoming feature are currently being withheld and production is set to begin later this year.

On screen: Foxx and Diaz are currently starring in the upcoming action comedy Back In Action; the last one can be seen in May

Foxx announced that Diaz would be featured in the film with a video shared on his Instagram account last June.

In the clip, the pair had a chat about potentially bringing the latter back to the screen, before the former invited Tom Brady to “give her some tips on how to retire.”

In the caption of his post, the actor wrote that he had to “turn on the GOAT to bring back another GOAT.”

Back In Action is currently premiering on the Netflix streaming service at an unspecified date in the future.