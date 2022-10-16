James Justin made made just one senior England appearance but could be INCLUDED in World Cup squad

<!–

When the final whistle sounded, it was hard to find one person in King Power Stadium who hadn’t been left in a state of frustration.

Leicester fans – or at least a large minority – booed manager Brendan Rodgers after his side failed to convert dominance into goals.

Palace fans who traveled and probably paid excessive train fares saw their side only get one shot on target.

Then there was England manager Gareth Southgate, who may have taken one of the VIP seats to watch Foxes midfielder James Maddison, a week away from his World Cup squad.

Nothing Maddison tried came to fruition and his woes were summed up in the 94th minute, when he threw himself to the ground looking for a penalty but was fined for diving. He will now miss Thursday’s game with Leeds.

So while Maddison’s efforts paid off, Southgate’s thoughts may have been on James Justin, the Foxes’ right-footed left-back.

Reece James is out of the World Cup, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are still recovering from injuries despite the first Sunday being present.

When asked if he has spoken to Justin about his hopes for England, Rodgers replied: “We don’t mention England at all, our only focus is on Leicester. But he’s a really good defender and you’ve seen it. He is strong defensively and was really solid today.”

Why wouldn’t the one-cap 24-year-old be interested in his chances? He can play on either flank and is a rare case as he can balance the modern fullback’s defensive and offensive duties.

His recovery speed is impressive, although he is often in the right place. His display, in combination with the defensive solidity of Wout Faes, limited players like Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise to no goal.

So while Leicester should have won, Rodgers will definitely like the clean sheet.

About his job security, Rodgers added: “I understand football. If Top (Srivaddhanaprabhahad, the owner) had to change something, I would never change my feelings for him. He’s a good guy and a great friend.’