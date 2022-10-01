James Corden keeps it casual as he steps out in LA hand-in-hand with his wife Julia Carey and kids

James Corden kept it casual as he held hands with wife Julia Carey and their three children during a family outing in Los Angeles, California, on Friday.

The actor, 44, took a break from his busy work schedule to spend time with his wife and their children – Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four.

He cut a relaxed figure in navy blue trousers with a red stripe on the side and a black T-shirt, which he wore under a cream jacket.

The Late Late Show host kept himself comfortable in a pair of white sneakers and shielded his eyes with black sunglasses.

He styled his golden locks in a sleek style as he walked hand in hand with his daughters, while also wrapping an arm around his son Max.

His wife Julia cut a sporty figure in black leggings and an old pink Celine hoodie, which she combined with white sneakers.

The TV producer kept her essentials in a large plaid handbag and loosely styled her blonde locks in a straight fashion.

Their outing comes as James and his family move back to England next year, when he retires from The Late Late Show.

The star and his 10-year-old wife plan to return to the UK with their three children, but they are still trying to ‘figure out’ what the future holds for the family.

In June, the co-founder of James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, Ben Turner, said he is “very excited to get James back in the UK”.

Ben told Variety: “[Corden] has just as many strings up his sleeve, and Late is a big engagement that takes up so much of his time.

“We’re just really excited about having him back in the UK and all the things that entails, but it’s a big moment for us.”

James currently lives in California, but an insider told MailOnline that spending more time in the UK when the show ends is “definitely on the horizon.”

Another source suggested he plans to move close to West Ham United’s London Stadium in East London.

An insider told The Sun: ‘James and Jules have barely had time to see their families in the UK in recent years due to his work schedule. They go back and forth for a while.

“In the long run, they both want to see more of their parents and are considering moving back permanently in a few years.

‘They sold their house in London and had to look for a new base in the capital.’

James will step down as host of the Late Late show at the end of next season, after a seven-year stint.

Filming from Los Angeles, The Late Late Show first premiered in 1995 with host Tom Snyder. Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson followed as hosts until James Corden came in 2015.

Speaking of his departure, James said, “Seven and a half years ago I started hosting this show. And there’s no other way to say it, it changed my life. I love it.

‘I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It exceeds my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today that I’ve signed a new contract to continue hosting The Late Late Show.

“When I started this journey, it would always be that way. It would be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?

“And I never want this show to be welcome in any way for too long. I always want to make it. And I really think in a year’s time that’s a good time to move on and see what else is out there.’

The Gavin and Stacey star insisted he has “a year to go” but fought back tears as he talked about running away.

He continued: ‘We are all committed to making this the best year we’ve ever had making this show. We go outside with a bang.

“There will be carpools, and zebra crossings, and sketches and other surprises.

“And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. Because this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, really.

“I have never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And… the fact that you’re watching us at home.

‘Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and everyone who makes this show.”