Jak’s Authentic Indian & Modern Vibe restaurant opens in Santa Clara

The restaurant-rich market called Santa Clara Square finally has an Indian component – Jak’s authentic Indian and modern atmosphere.

This newly opened luxury concept from Chef Prakash Singh, originally from Mumbai, and owner Michael Agnel, who grew up in Chennai, aims to be a creative culinary tour of India. Look for elevated and updated classics, plus regional dishes from all corners of the country, with an emphasis on the cuisine of Bengal, Maharashtra and Lucknow, and fusion creations from Kerala and Chennai in the south.

Start at the PEG Gastropub, which offers craft cocktails, microbrews and wines of the world. Bar bites include Burnt Chili Chicken Potstickers, Masala Chickpeas, and Tali Machi, fried spiced fish. For lunch, think bowls filled with Saffron Chicken Tikka or Achari Mushroom and Pineapple, along with kebabs, sandwiches and appetizers.

Signature dishes, shareable plates and classics dominate the dinner menu. The Jugalbandi, or duet, of lobster tail and scallops is grilled Goan style, and Awadhi Murgh Dum Biryani’s chicken and rice dish is infused with saffron broth, spices and nuts.

For Singh and Agnel, another emphasis is on providing a wide variety of gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian options.

Details: Lunch is served from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and dinner from 2:30 pm to 9:30 am. Happy hour runs from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Jaks is located at 3333 Coronado Place, Santa Clara. www.jaksrestaurant.com