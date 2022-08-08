Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on Nigella Lawson’s ‘diva moment’ claiming she ‘stormed out’ over Woolies cake

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has made a dig at Nigella Lawson just days after the British chef failed to appear on her radio show.

Nigella, 62, reportedly refused to appear on the Kyle And Jackie O show on Friday, leaving her fellow My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Fieldel facing the radio duo alone.

Discussing Nigella’s no-show on Monday’s broadcast, Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands, “I’ve heard she can be quite precious.”

Shock jock Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 47, (left) took a dig at Nigella Lawson, 62, (right) during Monday’s broadcast, days after the British chef failed to appear on her radio show

Jackie, 47, further speculated that Nigella may not like their radio show due to an incident that happened while they were working for Southern Cross Austereo in the early 2010s.

“I remember we had an interview with her on 2Day FM… we were really excited about her coming,” she said.

Jackie claimed that producers had asked Nigella to participate in a ‘cake challenge’ where she had to guess which cake had been bought from Woolworths and which from a patisserie.

Jackie speculated that Nigella may not like their radio show due to an incident that happened while they were working for Southern Cross Austereo in early 2010.

Jackie claimed that producers had asked Nigella to participate in a ‘cake challenge’ where she had to guess which cake had been bought from Woolworths and which from a patisserie.

‘That doesn’t seem like a difficult challenge to me. That’s easy!’ Kyle intervened.

Jackie continued: ‘I know! Anyway, she walked out. And when I say ‘walked away,’ I mean stormed out and said she’d never talk to the show again.”

Suddenly he lost his temper and Kyle yelled, “Then she can shove it in her a**!”

‘[Nigella] walked out. And when I say ‘walked away’ I mean stormed out and said she’d never talk to the show again,” Jackie said.

Jackie said she believes the cake saga is why Nigella didn’t visit them for an interview about My Kitchen Rules.

“I think that’s where it comes from, but I also think it’s very precious. I mean, why would you get mad about that? It’s not like we’re trying to get hold of her, it’s not so [Nigella’s] own cake! They’re just two pies store bought for a bit of fun,” she insisted.

Kyle’s anger only grew when he stated, “Who cares what she thinks? [She is] hardly relevant anyway!’

Suddenly he lost his temper and Kyle yelled, “Then she can shove it in her a**!”

‘Who cares what you think, cook your pasta. Nothing a little KanTong can’t replicate. It’s the same,” he added, referring to the cheap Asian-style sauce brand.

It comes after Kyle slammed Manu on his radio show after the pair had a tense chat live on the air.

During the show, French chef Manu, 48, awkwardly said goodbye to Kyle after being grilled about his new co-host Nigella Lawson and why she didn’t want to do the interview with him.

After Jackie mentioned how awkward the interview was, Kyle beamed the culinary star, saying, “Who cares what he’s tired of talking about!”

Kyle then raved about Manu, promising that “no subject was off limits” on their KIIS FM show.

“I’m not here to facilitate other people’s shit. I love Manu, he can come and I love the show [MKR]but I am very shocked by the Nigella [Lawson] thing.’

It comes after Kyle slammed My Kitchen Rules judge Manu on Friday after the pair had a tense chat live on the air

“The ending was really awkward, I didn’t know what was going on, guys? But whatever,” Jackie O said.

‘What do you mean? I think he was ashamed that his co-host (Nigella) let him down,” Kyle retorted.

“Or he’s had enough of talking about it,” Jackie said.

After Jackie mentioned how awkward the interview was, Kyle beamed the culinary star, saying, “Who cares what he’s tired of talking about!”

During the conversation, Kyle Manu kept asking why Nigella didn’t show up.

“What’s her problem I hear apparently, correct me if I’m wrong producers, the network is upset because Nigella’s team said, ‘No, you’re not going to that filthy show.” Our show, how come?’ asked Kyle.

‘I have no idea, that’s news to my friend! I’ll make sure she talks to you next time,” Manu said with a laugh.

During the chat, Kyle Manu kept asking why Nigella didn’t show up

“I think you’re just upset for no reason, Kyle,” added Manu, eager to get off the subject.

Kyle said he thought Nigella was a “sweetheart” but is not a fan of her management team.

“Can you arrange her team…” Kyle asked Manu towards the end of the conversation, who was greeted with an awkward silence.

Nigella joins Manu on the reboot of My Kitchen Rules this year, replacing disgraced chef Pete Evans.

My Kitchen Rules returns to Seven on Sundays at 7pm.