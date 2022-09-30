Jack Grealish pictured for first time behind the wheel after receiving driving ban

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been pictured back behind the wheel for the first time since he pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving in 2020.

Grealish was given a nine-month driving ban and fined a total of £82,499 after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover into two parked vehicles during lockdown.

However, Grealish was pictured back behind the wheel when he arrived at City’s grounds to train for the Manchester derby this weekend.

The England international crashed his 4X4 into a Mercedes and Citroën just six days after the close of March.

Grealish is reported to have smelled of ‘intoxicating liquor’ and uttered his words immediately after the crash in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

The former Aston Villa captain was also seen wearing strange slippers and a blue hoodie, after leaving the party before getting behind the wheel.

Grealish also pleaded guilty to a separate felony of careless driving. He admitted driving along the M42 at more than 90 miles per hour on October 18 at ‘close to an intimidating distance’.

As a result, Grealish was banned from driving – meaning his model girlfriend Sasha Attwood became responsible for getting him to train on a daily basis.

Grealish will turn his attention this weekend to when City take on United in the Manchester Derby.

The Premier League champions could be eight points ahead of Manchester United on Sunday.

