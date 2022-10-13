Jacinta Price pleads for Indigenous violence awareness after alleged attacks in Yuendumu, NT

<!–

Outspoken Indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has made a passionate plea to Australians living in capital cities to stop ignoring violence, when she shared a harrowing photo of her bloodied and bruised grandmother after she was allegedly assaulted.

Senator Price called on the millions of Aussies living in ‘leaf-green suburbs’ to turn their attention to violence in remote communities as she pleaded with the nation to be a voice for the victims who are ‘out of sight, out of mind’. .

The Country Liberal Senator discussed the issue of violence in Aboriginal communities in her first address to parliament and regularly shares videos of incidents to raise awareness.

But her calls to action took a personal turn when her own grandmother Tess Napaljarri Ross was reportedly assaulted by another woman in the remote outback community of Yuendumu in the Northern Territory.

Ms. Ross is a native elder in the community, but Senator Price said the respect usually commanded had been ignored.

“This is what life is like in a community like Yuendumu,” she captioned a photo of her distraught grandmother’s neck and clothing covered in blood.

“She is not respected or recognized as an elder in Yuendumu. Instead, she was recently violently assaulted by a woman younger than her. Her head was split open.’

Jacinta Price shared this heartbreaking photo of her injured grandmother Tess Napaljarri Ross after she was allegedly assaulted

Mrs Ross was rushed to hospital shortly after the photo was taken.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday night, Senator Price also claimed her cousin’s four-year-old son had been repeatedly threatened with violence by older children in the same community.

“They’ve threatened to stab him many times,” Senator Price said.

She then lashed out at the mainstream media for “ignoring” indigenous violence.

“Imagine a grandmother being violently assaulted right in front of you on the streets of Mosman, Surry Hills, Brunswick, Northcote, West End or some other leafy green suburb. Imagine if this was your grandmother or your four-year-old son,” Senator Price wrote.

“The violence needs to stop and Australians across the country need to ask better for grandmothers like mine who are out of sight and out of mind.

“It’s not good enough for vulnerable Australian women, children and men to suffer because their suffering offends a handful of people if it’s brought to their attention.”

Ms Ross traveled to Canberra to perform the Mala Jukurrpa ceremony for Senator Price before proudly watching her granddaughter be sworn into the Senate and deliver her maiden speech.

‘This is my grandmother, my eldest who attended my swearing-in ceremony in Australia’s 47th Parliament, my grandmother who performed the Mala Jukurrpa ceremony to grant me her authority to speak in Parliament, my grandfather’s sister and one of the last of her generation,” Senator Price wrote.

Tess Napaljarri Ross (right) is an indigenous elder in Yuendumu, where she is said to have been attacked. She is pictured with granddaughter Jacinta Price at her parliamentary swearing-in ceremony

Senator hopes to spotlight violence in Aboriginal communities like Yuendumu (pictured), 1,528km south of Darwin

Senator Price ended the position by targeting privileged “First Nations” people who did not speak out about “black on black violence.”

“Relief over hurt feelings keeps the violence going,” she said.

‘I want the violence to STOP! I want communities to be safer! This is everyone’s responsibility!

“You want to TELL TRUTH, then start telling TRUTH!”

A spokeswoman for the senator told Daily Mail Australia that the family was working on the matter and is not currently in a position to comment further.