After just three years, J Arunkumar’s tenure has ended as USA men’s coach. This was due to the board’s decision to not renew his contract. USA Cricket announced that Arunkumar had left the team following the November tour to Namibia. They played the last 36 ODIs in ICC Cricket. World Cup League Two.

Arunkumar was appointed in 2020 but had to wait over a year before he could actually preside over a match because of the Covid-19 pandemic. His USA teams achieved a series of historical highs over the last 16 months. They also experienced a series of lows. Arunkumar left because of a lack of consistency. He acknowledged this in his farewell statement.

“I am very thankful to my time as head coach for the USA Men’s National Team and will depart with many fond memories from almost three years in command,” he said in a statement released by the board. “I am proud of the individual and team progress made during my time, but I was disappointed that we couldn’t seize our chances to qualify. World Cup for the first-time or perform better in Cricket World Cup League 2.”

Arunkumar’s biggest win was in his first series at home, when USA beat Ireland in 2021. It was their first ever T20I victory over a Full Member as part of a 1-1 draw in Florida.

However, USA’s failure of qualification for the T20 World The administrators were disappointed by the loss of Cup 2022. USA Cricket was in a cash-strapped situation, so it was unlikely that they would fire Arunkumar. They would have to pay him and hire a new coach. However, it became obvious that his contract would not be renewed at year’s end.

Arunkumar’s ODI results for the team were mixed. USA won victories against Scotland both at home as well as away in 2022. They also lost in September’s disastrous tour of Papua New Guinea, in which they were winless. It saw a tie and a loss against the hosts (PNG’s second win from 28 ODIs in the league). The top three teams of the seven-team league qualify for the 2023 ICC. World Cup Qualifier, USA’s poor results mean they are likely not to make it past that cut-off. They will be required to participate in a six-team tournament next year. They must finish in the top 2 to qualify for the Qualifier to Zimbabwe.

Arunkumar earned a reputation as a player’s manager who was more of an executive than a coach. His influence helped veterans players like Malhotra (who was one of Arunkumar’s earliest recalled players, having been dropped from USA squad in 2019) and Monank Patel (who took over as USA Captain from Saurabh Netravalkar in 2021).

Arunkumar was also known for handing out many debuts to younger, often local talents. However, the vast majority of these individuals have failed to progress into USA regulars. Since 2021, Abhishek Paradkar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi have all been made ODI or T20I debuts by USA. However, Mukkamalla was the only one who played a few games. The 18-year-old had eight ODIs and was soon dropped by USA’s management. They reverted to their old habits of preferring ex-overseas professionals.

Shayan Jahangir was the newest player to make his debut in November. More similar selections are expected to take place in 2023. Corey Anderson, an ex New Zealand international, is one of a group of players who will soon be eligible to travel to the USA under the ICC’s three year residency criteria.

USA Cricket has already begun to recruit for Arunkumar’s replacement.