J Arunkumar’s tenure as USA men’s head coach ends

Arunkumar was appointed in 2020 but had to wait over a year before he could actually preside over a match because of the Covid-19 pandemic. His USA teams achieved a series of historical highs over the last 16 months. They also experienced a series of lows. Arunkumar left because of a lack of consistency. He acknowledged this in his farewell statement.
“I am very thankful to my time as head coach for the USA Men’s National Team and will depart with many fond memories from almost three years in command,” he said in a statement released by the board. “I am proud of the individual and team progress made during my time, but I was disappointed that we couldn’t seize our chances to qualify. World Cup for the first-time or perform better in Cricket World Cup League 2.”
Arunkumar earned a reputation as a player’s manager who was more of an executive than a coach. His influence helped veterans players like Malhotra (who was one of Arunkumar’s earliest recalled players, having been dropped from USA squad in 2019) and Monank Patel (who took over as USA Captain from Saurabh Netravalkar in 2021).
Arunkumar was also known for handing out many debuts to younger, often local talents. However, the vast majority of these individuals have failed to progress into USA regulars. Since 2021, Abhishek Paradkar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi have all been made ODI or T20I debuts by USA. However, Mukkamalla was the only one who played a few games. The 18-year-old had eight ODIs and was soon dropped by USA’s management. They reverted to their old habits of preferring ex-overseas professionals.
USA Cricket has already begun to recruit for Arunkumar’s replacement.
Atul Rai, USA Cricket interim chairman, stated that Jak’s time as a helmsman began right when the world was facing the Covid pandemic. It wasn’t easy. “But, he always carried his self professionally and put the best interests for the team first. We wish him well for the future. [he] “Moves on to new coaching opportunities.”