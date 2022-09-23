WhatsNew2Day
Ivan Toney LEFT OUT of England’s squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight

Ivan Toney DRAWN from England squad to face Italy in Nations League… while Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson and the suspended John Stones also miss out

By Olly Allen For Mailonline

Published: 11:04 am, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 11:10 AM, September 23, 2022

Uncapped striker Ivan Toney has been left out of the England squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight.

The Brentford striker received his first Three Lions call-up last week but will have to wait a little longer for his debut.

Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell and Jordan Henderson also miss out on Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad.

Center back John Stones will also not be involved following his red card against Hungary in June.

Uncapped striker Ivan Toney has been left out of the England squad to face Italy in Milan

