Ivan Toney LEFT OUT of England’s squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight
Uncapped striker Ivan Toney has been left out of the England squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight.
The Brentford striker received his first Three Lions call-up last week but will have to wait a little longer for his debut.
Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell and Jordan Henderson also miss out on Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad.
Center back John Stones will also not be involved following his red card against Hungary in June.
More to follow.
