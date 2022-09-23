Ivan Toney LEFT OUT of England’s squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Uncapped striker Ivan Toney has been left out of the England squad to face Italy in the Nations League tonight.

The Brentford striker received his first Three Lions call-up last week but will have to wait a little longer for his debut.

Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell and Jordan Henderson also miss out on Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad.

Center back John Stones will also not be involved following his red card against Hungary in June.

More to follow.