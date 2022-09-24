‘It’s part of the game’ – Harmanpreet defends Deepti running out Dean

Harmanpreet Kaur claimed that no “crime” had been committed. England were “not fans”. The two opposing views summed up the schism that inevitably follows the dismissal of a batter who runs out while backing up.

So when Deepti Sharma held the ball as she started her battle with Charlie Dean out of her ground and broke the bails to seal India’s 16-run win and a 3-0 ODI series sweep at Lord’s on Saturday, it was met with boos . as well as cheers among the audience of 15,187.

Dean had scored a battling 47 batting at No.9 and shared a 35-run stand with No.11 Freya Davies to bring England within reach of what looked an unlikely victory when the hosts had slumped to 65 for 7 hunts 170.

“Today, whatever we did, I don’t think it was any crime,” Harmanpreet said during her post-match press conference. “It’s part of the game and it’s an ICC rule and I think we just have to back our player.

“I’m actually very happy that she was aware of that and she’s taking it too far, I think. I don’t think she’s done anything wrong and we just have to back her up.”

Harmanpreet also hinted her team had been hard done by when Sophie Ecclestone took a chance to dismiss opener Smriti Mandhana in the third match of their T20I series, which England won 2-1, touching the ground but considered to have been checked in advance and therefore legal.

She also rejected suggestions that the incident detracted from Jhulan Goswami’s final match in an international career spanning two decades.

“I don’t think so, because like I said, I don’t think we’ve committed any crime,” Harmanpreet said. “It’s part of the ICC rules, it’s called a run-out and we’ve done that.

“I don’t think we need to talk about that because the first nine wickets were very important as well and everyone worked so hard. It was a chaseable total but the way our bowlers bowled and the whole team put in an effort, there was a lot things to celebrate besides just talking about the last wicket.”

Kate Cross, England’s senior seamer who took 4 for 26 to help bowl India out for 169 inside 46 overs, said it was a dismissal method she would not use.

“Losing any game of cricket is disappointing,” she said. “At the end of the day it’s Deepti’s choice how she does it and we’ve lost that game of cricket. What we said in the dressing room was that we didn’t lose that game of cricket because of the last wicket.

“I think it’s a dismissal that will always divide opinion. That’s all that will ever be said about it: some people will like it, some people won’t. Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie Dean that way .I’m more disappointed for Charlie Dean that she couldn’t get a fifty at Lord’s today because she looked like she was going to.

“If we look at the real positives, it might be the only way they could have gotten Deano out today.”

After an initial display of anger in which she threw her bat to the ground and shook her head with tears streaming down her face, Dean pulled herself together and walked over to the Indian team to shake their hands.

“It’s professional sports,” Cross said of Dean’s reaction. “Everybody is a human being before they are a cricketer, no matter what sport they play. The emotion is always what you get first and it’s how you react to it.

“I thought Deano was absolutely brilliant – the way she went and shook hands straight away. If you talk about the spirit of cricket, I thought it was just fantastic from Deano.”

Kate Cross toppled India’s top four•Getty Images

Amy Jones, England’s stand-in captain throughout India’s tour with regular skipper Heather Knight recovering from hip surgery and vice-captain Nat Sciver taking a mental health break, echoed Cross’ disapproval of the dismissal.

“Obviously not happy with the result,” Jones told Sky Sports. “We bowled really well and we just needed a bigger partnership in the middle. The last wicket divides opinion, not a fan, but depends on how India feel about it. It’s within the rules… Disappointing but Hopefully doesn’t take the shine off what was a good summer and a good series at the end.”

In March, the MCC changed the wording that covers a player being run out by the bowler while backing up – often referred to as Mankading – moving it from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Run out). The change, due to take effect next month, attempts to remove some of the stigma surrounding such layoffs.

Cross added: “It’s going to divide opinion and it’s going to be talked about. There’s a lot of things that’s going to be talked about too – Jhulan’s last game is a massive thing in Indian cricket and for her to retire at Lord’s is a very special occasion for her and the Indian team, they won the series 3-0… there is a lot to talk about and a lot to dissect.

“From our point of view, we were down 2-0 going into this, we had already lost the series. We were out there to win [ICC women’s] championship points and we didn’t lose that match by losing the 10th wicket there… The match was lost because we weren’t able to keep them to 150 and then we weren’t able to build those partnerships earlier and back for a little bit longer.”

Cross could have had her own piece of history at Lord’s, hosting her first women’s international since England defeated India in the 2017 World Cup final. She bowled brilliantly to remove India’s top four and then returned to the attack towards the end of their innings, just to fall one wicket short of his third international five-for.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get a better chance to get my name on the honors table than having a four for bowling at No.11,” Cross said. “But what frustrated me the most about not being able to get five-for was that it felt like an opportunity we don’t get very often.

“It probably feels like a wider picture but it feels like in women’s cricket when you get these opportunities you have to take them because you don’t know when the next game is going to be at the home of cricket.

“Hopefully that’s what’s going to start to change. We’ve seen that with the way the Ashes have come out and we’re playing at some really high-profile grounds. But it certainly felt like when I was at four-for I probably thought a little too much about it.

“But you know what? The girls were incredible. They all came up to me and said I’ve never wanted anyone to get a high five more, which was really sweet. But yeah, not to be.”