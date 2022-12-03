“It’s more natural looking!” Jessica Alves admits that she has had another nose job.

Jessica Alves has revealed that she has undergone another rhinoplasty to fix her breathing and problems with necrosis – after 13 previous botched surgeries.

The Brazilian TV personality, formerly known as Rodrigo before undergoing sex reassignment surgery, 39, flew to Istanbul for a butt augmentation when the surgeon said he could fix her nose while she was there too.

Jessica is known for her love of cosmetic procedures and has spent over £900,000 on around 100 surgeries over the years.

She told MailOnline exclusively: ‘In the last 20 years I’ve had 13 rhinoplasties and they were always a failure, leaving me with respiratory problems and necrosis. I even almost lost my nose four years ago followed a rhinoplasty in Tehran.

“Since then I’ve had breathing problems and I hear a nasal sound when I talk. My nose also became too small and that was not of my own free will.

“It was exactly as it turned out after the infection and necrosis after a surgeon used cartilage from a cadaver in Iran. Since then I’ve been looking for a doctor who can fix my nose and my breathing.’

when surgeon Prof. Dr. Ali Gurlek (pictured together) said he could fix her nose while she was there too

Necrosis is the death of body tissue. It occurs when too little blood flows to the tissue. This could be due to injury, radiation or chemicals.

She went on to explain that she has traveled the world to have consultations and was turned down by doctors who were unsure about touching her nose or charging her 75,000 for a single rhinoplasty because of the risks and complications.

Jessica added: “Three weeks ago I flew to Istanbul to have my third butt surgery to upgrade my implants from 625cc to 1050cc and a few hours before the surgery Prof Dr Ali Gurlek said he could restore my breathing that he sterile cartilage he could use and on a whim I said yes, go for it!’

Hurrah! Jessica said, “I flew to Istanbul to have my third buttock surgery to upgrade my implants and a few hours before the surgery, Prof. Dr. Ali Gurlek said he could improve my breathing!”

“Two weeks after surgery I can finally breathe and my nose looks bigger and more natural. Thanks to Prof. Dr. Ali Gurlek who confidently fixed me for life!’

In addition to the rhinoplasty, Jessica just underwent a second XXL hip implant surgery in Turkey, with the goal of almost doubling her buttocks.

The bottom implants will keep her bed bound for a month.

She told MailOnline: ‘My goal with this surgery is to look more feminine and round by replacing my 625cc buttock implants with 1025cc implants.

Curvy: In addition to the rhinoplasty, Jessica just underwent a second XXL hip implant surgery in Turkey, aiming to nearly double her butt (pictured before the last surgery)

“This should be my last surgery for now until one day I need another full facelift.

‘Dr. Gurlek, based in Istanbul, specializes in trans women surgeries and also does corrective secondary surgeries on cis gender women.

“After this surgery I will have to be in bed for 30 days and I will not be able to sit on my buttocks to heal. The implants are placed under the muscles.’

She has already spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on cosmetic surgery in a quest to change her appearance.

And despite previously saying she would now only begin “maintenance operations,” Jessica is now going under the knife again.

OnlyFans model Jessica recently revealed that she has made over a million pounds from her provocative photos on the subscription site.

Her latest shoot comes after Instagram took down her page for her raunchy lingerie photos.

With 6.8 million followers on the social media platform, Jessica told MailOnline that she managed to get the account back after being offline for 12 hours.

Done: She took to Instagram Monday morning to share a photo of her hospital bed before the surgeries

She said, “It was very alarming when I was suddenly logged out of my page. Here I keep in touch with friends all over the world and fans.

“I was devastated when I realized that Instagram was taking my page down because of some tasteful photos of me in lingerie.

Britney Spears, Madonna and The Playboy page post bold images and videos that I love and are very inspiring.

“My Instagram page is mostly photos I take for shoots I do for magazines or a fashion brand collaboration like Fashion Nova where I’m a brand ambassador.

As much as I have a large following, I try not to spend that much time of my day on Instagram because it can be time consuming.

“I have a very normal life, my weekly and daily routine consists of going to the gym every day, going to the hair salon twice a week, doing the shopping, cleaning and cooking, and I only go out once a week to catch up with friends.’