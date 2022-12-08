Italy’s La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s most acclaimed opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opened its new season on Wednesday with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov,” amid Ukrainian protests that the cultural event is a propaganda victory for the Kremlin during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the gala premiere of La Scala in Milan on her first cultural outing since taking office, along with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the royal box.

A group of about 30 Ukrainians gathered outside the theater to protest against the emphasis on Russian culture as President Vladimir Putin wages a war rooted in the denial of a uniquely Ukrainian culture.

They were kept on the other side of the main square, far from any interaction with upcoming dignitaries and officials, and politics did not enter the theatre.

The crowd of mostly prominent figures from Italian business, culture and politics engulfed the production with 13 minutes of applause. The loudest praise was given to Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role and a cascade of flowers for chief conductor Riccardo Chailly.

Asked about the Ukrainians’ objection to the spotlight on Russian culture as the war rages into its tenth month, von der Leyen praised the Ukrainians as “great, brave and courageous people” but said Russian culture should not be confused must be with Putin.

“We must not allow Putin to destroy all this,” von der Leyen said, referring to great Russian writers and composers, including Modest Petrovic Mussorgsky, author of “Boris Godunov”. She added: “Full solidarity with our friends in Ukraine, and let’s make sure we stand together.”

Meloni, who has maintained Italy’s support for Ukraine also tried to draw a line between culture and politics in its defense against Russian aggression.

“We have nothing against the Russian people, Russian history, Russian culture,” Meloni said. “We have something against those who have made the political choice to invade a sovereign country.”

A protest letter from the Ukrainian consul in Milan and a petition from the Ukrainian diaspora failed to persuade the theater to drop ‘Boris Godunov’. La Scala officials say Chailly chose the opera as the 2022-23 season opener three years ago at Abdrazakov’s suggestion, and it was too late to replace the production.

Abdrazakov was acclaimed for his sixth season premiere performance of La Scala, the first in his native language, leading a mostly Russian cast along with the chorus of La Scala.

“I sang here in Italian, in French, once in Italian, but in Russian, which is something completely different. And then, this opera, I love it,” Abdrazakov said backstage.

Danish director Kasper Holten’s said he wanted to emphasize the opera’s message about “the cynicism of power,” which he says is still relevant more than 150 years after the opera was written. In Holten’s staging, Godunov is haunted by the bloody presence of the child prince he murdered to become tsar, and must then confront bloody images of his own cherished children, who foreshadow their own destinies.

“This is sadly a reminder to us that wherever power lust exists, it is also the language of blood,” Holten said backstage.

La Scala management has maintained that “Boris Godonov” was not propaganda for Putin. Yet Russian media widely reported on the production, with an emphasis on officials dismissing the Ukrainian protests. Russian state television was also present on the opening night.

In the square, Ukrainian protest organizers were unconvinced by the attempt to keep politics out of the culture.

“I don’t know why Italians tend to think that Russian culture has nothing to do with the Russian government or the Russian people. It’s all intertwined with the medieval mentality that Putin created,” says Valeriya Kalchenko, a native of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. and an old resident of Milan who organized a protest.

She noted that the Polish National Opera in Warsaw canceled scheduled performances of the same opera in April just days after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, citing the suffering of the Ukrainian people.. It said it would consider staging the opera in peacetime.

“They could have reacted in the same way, because La Scala had nine months at the start of the war to replace the opera with an Italian opera. There’s no shortage of them; it is an Italian art form,” said Kalchenko.

Other Ukrainian organizations, including a youth association, decided against physically participating in the protest despite objections to the Russian production. Instead, they gathered in silence, with sheet music written by a Ukrainian composer.

Zoia Stankovska said that “muting” Russian culture during the war would be “a gesture, a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainians and a clear message as long as the aggression continues.”

La Scala management has emphasized its support for Ukraine, including a benefit concert that raised 400,000 euros. La Scala was also the first theater in the West to break off relations with Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who was engaged at the theater in Milan when war broke out after expressing no desire for a peaceful solution.

The opening ceremony of the gala season, held on December 7 in front of Milan’s patron St. Ambrose, is one of the top events on the European cultural calendar, often provoking protests to attract the attention of the Italian movers and shakers in attendance.

In that tradition, climate protesters threw paint on the columns of the opera house on Wednesday morning to promote more urgent actions to curb climate change. The paint was quickly removed. And union demonstrators settled near the Ukrainian protest, adding “no war” to their many slogans.

