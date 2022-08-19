It looks like streaming started monthly TV viewing

According to a report by Nielsen (through The Wall Street Journal). The viewership measurement company says this marks the first time streaming services have accounted for the majority of people’s viewing habits.

The report says services such as Netflix, YouTube and Hulu accounted for 34.8 percent of people’s viewing time, while cable accounted for 34.4 percent. Broadcast TV accounted for 21.6 percent. Added together, traditional TV services still beat streaming, but streaming had the bulk of the pie.

Neilson says part of the reason fewer people were watching cable is because there weren’t as many sports broadcasting this time of year. While that won’t be the case later in the year (when sports like basketball and football start their seasons), streaming providers have slowly acquired the rights to show games as well. Apple and Amazon are streaming baseball and football respectively, and Disney is toying with the idea of ​​streaming ESPN. That said, general sports fans still face an expensive, confusing mess when trying to decide how to watch different games.

The report also says that while streaming services are trending, July wasn’t exactly a normal month — it was apparently one of the best months for the amount of time people spent watching streaming services that Nielsen has ever measured.

This milestone comes at a time when many streaming services are undergoing or considering major changes, some of which are becoming more like cable. For example, Netflix wants to introduce an ad-supported layer and restrict password sharing. Prices for many streaming services have also risen steadily, with Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu all seeing price increases in recent months.

There is also the sheer amount of streaming services that exist today, similar to how some cable packages offer hundreds of channels. While Netflix was the largest single streaming service, according to Neilsen’s data, its 8 percent market share was overtaken by an “other” category that made up 10.2 percent of the market. The “other” streaming services were basically anything that isn’t YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, or the (soon to be changed) HBO Max.