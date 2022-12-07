‘It is Hollywood!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones didn’t think her marriage to Michael Douglas would last

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for 22 years, but it seems that the Hollywood actress did not expect to be married to the Fatal Attraction star for so long.

The 53-year-old, who most recently appeared as Morticia Addams on the Netflix gothic series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America and was asked by host Robin Roberts who the better gift giver was her or 78-year-old Douglas.

In a comment that sent Roberts and her fellow GMA hosts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, into hysterics, Zeta-Jones admitted it was Douglas, joking that she peaked pretty early.

“I think it must be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she joked.

Catherine Zeta-Jones jokingly admitted she didn’t think her marriage to Michael Douglas would last 22 years or she would have ‘held back’ on gift-giving

The Hollywood couple married in 2000. They are pictured here in 2021

“I did, had I known I was going to be married that long I would have held back. I hadn’t imagined a 22-year-old. This is Hollywood, man.’

Zeta-Jones, who was there to promote her new Disney+ show – National Treasure: Edge of History – went on to reveal the gift she’s been looking for.

“I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael, I must be misunderstanding. I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really awesome and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since,’ she said.

The Welsh actress added that Douglas was good at giving jewelery which was “something I really loved and cherished and of course the sentimental value of it.”

When asked which of the couple was the better gift giver (pictured in 2008), Zeta-Jones, 53, joked that she had peaked in the eighth year of their marriage.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones again in 2008, this time in New York City

The 53-year-old Welsh actress added that 78-year-old Douglas (pictured in 2020) was good at giving jewelery

“I hadn’t imagined a 22-year-old. This is Hollywood, man,” she said jokingly, laughing through the GMA hosts. The pair pictured on the left in 2003 and on the right in 2001

In a recent interview with the UKs The TelegraphZeta-Jones, who briefly split from Douglas in 2013 before reconciling, said it’s “impossible that there aren’t ups and downs when you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.”

“I’ve been waking up to Mike for almost 25 years. I love being married, but it’s crazy when you really think about it,” she said.

Earlier this week, Zeta-Jones gushed that her family life with Douglas and their two children is getting “better and better” every year.

Zeta-Jones said that “around” the eighth year of their marriage, she “bought him a hot-rod … a 1930s coupe.” The glamorous couple is pictured on the left in 2003 and again on the right in 2019

She said People at the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History in Hollywood on Monday night, it was “just wonderful” to spend time with her family.

Accompanied by her son, Dylan, Zeta-Jones said, “I love every minute with this man. Well, he’s a good son. It’s simply the best.

“I mean, every year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great.”

Douglas shared a photo of their first meeting in 1998 in this sweet birthday post on Instagram

Family portrait! Zeta-Jones and Douglas with their children, Dylan and Carys

She also told People that her family would be spending the holidays together.

“It’s always best to have our little core back together,” said the 53-year-old.

The couple, who had the same birthday but were 25 years apart, got engaged in 1999 when he proposed on a New Year’s Eve trip in Aspen and welcomed their first child, Dylan, together the following year before marrying three months later.

In 2003, they welcomed a baby girl, Carys.

But things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the Hollywood power couple with Douglas being diagnosed with cancer and the brief divorce.

The couple briefly split in 2013 but reconciled a short time later

After their reconciliation, Douglas said the couple (pictured right in 2000) were stronger than ever. At right, Zeta-Jones is pictured with her son at the Wednesday premiere last month

Speaking of the couple’s 2013 divorce, Douglas told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, “It can’t be a one-way street.

‘But I’m crazy about her. And yes, I think every couple has their rough times. The only problem, as you well know, is that we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to be a bit more exposed than most others.

“But we’re back stronger than ever.”

Douglas also has another son, Cameron, from a previous marriage.