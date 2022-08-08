Irina Shayk flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in a neon yellow bikini from Beyonce’s Ivy Park range

Irina Shayk turned up the heat in a sexy neon yellow bikini as she posed for some sizzling Instagram snaps on Monday.

The 36-year-old model showed off her stunning figure in the fluorescent two-piece bottoms from Beyonce’s Ivy Park swimwear range.

Irina’s look consisted of a yellow high-neck bikini top and extremely high-cut bottoms to accentuate her slim legs as she posed for the stylistic images.

Showing her support for Beyonce’s range, Irina captioned the post by tagging the Ivy Park brand.

She added some extra height to the outfit with black pointed heels and a contrasting red lip.

It comes after Irina continued to document her sunny getaway to Ibiza and took to social media to share more photos in a skimpy animal print bikini.

As she took in the glorious weather, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl rocked in ultra-thin bottoms that fully exposed her perky bum.

“Meow…” the mother-of-one captioned a photo from her outing, looking at the camera with a pout.

Two martini glasses could be seen within arm’s length of the beauty, who achieved international fame in 2007 as the face of lingerie brand Intimissi.

In less than an hour, she racked up over 83,549 likes and 389 comments, praising her looks and washboard abs.

The five-foot beauty shared another enviable bikini photo from the same day on her Instagram story, in which she sat up and looked into the distance.

Earlier this year, during an interview with British VogueIrina talked about starting in the modeling industry at a young age and going to Paris to model when she was 19 years old.

“It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms,” she explained.

Although she didn’t make much money and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat, Irina added, “But you know, it was the best time I’ve ever had.”

She also shared that she stayed true to who she was and did not follow the norms of society to lose a lot of weight to be a model.

“I didn’t feel any pressure to shed pounds and color my hair, and I always stick to that now. I think the industry is changing for the better,” says the Burberry model.

The model also weighed in on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The two started dating in 2015 and their daughter, Lea, was born two years later in 2017. In 2019, Irina and Bradley broke up.

However, the former couple still keep in touch to be good parents to their daughter.

“Life after Bradley is absolutely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst, it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication.