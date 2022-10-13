Investigating gender equity: Researchers analyze gender distribution of institutional leadership roles

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



To accelerate gender equality in the field of wilderness medicine, in which women are significantly underrepresented, a team of researchers analyzed the gender distribution of key leadership roles at the Wilderness Medical Society (WMS) and among authors and reviewers of content published in the Official Journal of wms , Wilderness and Environmental Medicine (WEM). Their findings, which document past and current gender gaps, are reported in two related studies available in the current issue of WEM, published by Elsevier.

“While gender equality in science is not a new topic, the growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion has led many established academic associations and journals in science and medicine to turn their attention inward and explore for themselves the ways in which existing practices can perpetuate gender. gaps inspired us to create a ‘gender report map’ for academic wilderness medicine,” explains Sarah M. Schlein, MD, Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, USA, one of the lead researchers. “Wildlife medicine has historically had a small proportion of women in leadership and publishing roles, but despite the gender gap narrowing, we still have important work to do. Our intention was to use the existing data, both in the past and in the current state, as an objective starting point for next steps.”

“The numbers tell the story. Our findings show that fewer women than men publish, are invited to peer review, present their research and serve in the leadership of WEM and the WMS. By drawing attention to the underrepresentation of women in research into wilderness medicine and publishing, we hope to accelerate the pace of change,” said Linda E. Keyes, MD, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO, USA, one of the principal investigators.

One study targeted the journal’s authors, peer reviewers, and editors, and found that, while women made up about a third of WMS membership (28%), in the 2010-2019 period, they represented only the following:

22% of the journal authors and 19% of the first authors. These percentages varied from year to year, but did not change significantly over time.

20% of WEM peer reviewers – who received only 18% of WEM invites to review.

16% of the editorial staff since the magazine was founded (20% of the current board).

13%-16% of the mainstage conference presenters, even through women, were 31% of the conference presenters and 27% of the participants in the WMS conference.

“What we found in WEM is very similar to what is seen in publications in many specialties, including emergency medicine and family medicine, the two specialties most represented by WMS members,” said Dr. Keyes.

The other survey was conducted to assess gender equality in society through leadership, recognition and speaking opportunities. According to Dr. Schlein: “The gender distribution documented for WMS as a whole is similar to WEM. Neither reflects the gender distribution of women in medicine or those who participate in wilderness activities.”

“The greatest under-representation is at the higher leadership levels, which unfortunately reinforces the status quo,” noted Dr. Schlein up. Only 10% of the board chairmen were women, 18% of the acknowledgments and 20% of the mainstage presenters were women. There has never been a female WEM editor-in-chief.

Opportunities for editorial, review and publication on the magazine side create a positive feedback loop to promotion, leadership, speaking expertise and opportunities within society, and vice versa. The benefits of gender diversity in science and medicine are well documented. A better gender balance in leadership can set standards for women early in their careers through role modeling and mentorship, which can have a significant impact on career guidance, research productivity and societal contributions. Adding more women should not come at the expense of men – opportunities can be created for everyone.

“Gender equality is not a zero-sum game. Women make up more than half of the population, and I would suggest that as long as women are less than 50% in any category, we are missing out on potential talent and significant contributions in every area. Ideally, the path forward includes people of all genders working together to ensure that all those inspired by wilderness medicine have access to and belong. Efforts to improve diversity and inclusion will not only positively impact members who are women, but will strengthen the organization as whole,” added Dr. Get to it.

dr. Keyes noted that societies and magazines that have been successful on gender equality have set hard deadlines and questioned commonly accepted assumptions and excuses for achieving equality. In some publications, for example, the application of double-blind peer review has led to more publications by female authors.

“Now that we have a gender report, we can no longer rely on vague explanations to cover up gender gaps. It is up to us, at all levels, from membership to top leadership, to identify goals and strategies, consider new policies and programs, and holding ourselves accountable,” noted Dr. Keys up.

The researchers conducted retrospective reviews of the gender breakdown, all articles published in WEM from 2010-2019, peer reviewer names from the WEM Editorial Manager database, a one-day snapshot of 2020 membership, conference attendees 2012 to 2020, conference presenters from winter 2017 to winter 2021 and leadership and award data from 1984 to 2021. The software Genderize.io was primarily used to generate probability-based binary gender categorizations (male/female) based on given names or pronoun associations.

