No action can be taken against the Instagram account that racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney because no report was made via the app, parent company Meta claims.

After scoring twice in Friday night’s 2-0 win over Brighton, the Brentford striker posted screenshots of a message sent from an Instagram account in the name of Antonio Neill calling him a ‘black c***’.

Toney also posted to the alleged abuser’s Instagram photo feed, writing: “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry…”

Neill’s Twitter account has since been deleted and the Instagram account in Toney’s screengrabs has also disappeared.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has deleted two accounts of the alleged abuser but now claims they can’t take any further action as no report was made via their ‘in-app’ portal.

A Meta spokesperson told Sky Sports News: “No one should experience racist abuse and sending such messages is completely against our rules.

DMs are private spaces, meaning we can’t take any action unless someone reports the message to us in-app – but we also want to help protect people from this abuse.

That’s why we’ve developed our ‘Hidden Words’ feature, which filters out offensive comments and DMs, and we’re working closely with football organizations to help players enable these tools.

“Nothing will fix this overnight, but we will continue to work to protect our community from abuse and to respond promptly to valid legal requests to support police investigations.”

Pressure has been put on Meta to take positive action, with Toney’s club Brentford strongly denouncing the abuse over the weekend.

A statement from Brentford read: “Last night Ivan Toney was the victim of disgusting, racist abuse through a direct message received on social media.

“We condemn this discriminatory behavior in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us.

“Ivan has the full support of the Club and of the Brentford fans we have already seen condemning the abuse.

“We expect strong support from the police, the legal authorities and from Instagram’s parent company Meta to ensure that the person involved receives the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”

While it is believed no report has been filed, the Metropolitan Police has asked Toney to be contacted to report the abuse.

The Premier League added that it would support Brentford’s investigation, adding in a statement: “No one should have to face abuse of the kind that Ivan Toney has received. It has no place in football or society.

“We support Ivan and the club with investigations.”

It’s far from the first time Toney has been targeted by racists.

He was left ‘disgusted’ after members of his family and team-mate Rico Henry were racially abused during the Premier League game with Everton at Goodison Park in May.

Toney tweeted at the time: “And for the man who racially abused my family, I will do everything I can to give you the punishment you deserve.”

The striker told Sky Sports News at the time: ‘You don’t expect that at a football game in this day and age someone, let alone your parents, will come to support you – mine and Rico’s parents.

“After winning, you just think about getting the three points and that was a good feeling.

“When you hear that right away, you turn to anger and anger that your family, who has come to support you all those miles, experiences that right after a win.

“It’s sad that I still have to sit here and talk about racism without my family going to a game like any normal person and having a normal day.

“Emotions sometimes get the better of me, but it should never come out, that’s a reason to be racist. You can be angry at certain results, but you should never rush to discriminate against someone based on skin color or anything.

“We can’t paint all Everton fans the same way, I’m sure it’s just one foolish person and the shame of it is that I believe his son had to take him away to do further damage. It’s just disgusting and we need to end it as soon as possible.”

In January 2021, Meta – then Facebook – deleted the account of an Instagram user who racially abused Toney by sending the N-word in a private message.

In April of the same year, Toney shared a private message sent to him after Brentford signed with Birmingham using the word “monkey” and some emojis of monkeys and bananas.

Toney wrote: ‘Frankly, I’m done.’

The latest abuse at Toney comes in a week in which Luton Town reported to police and the English Football League (EFL) racial abuse targeting striker Elijah Adebayo after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Queen’s Park Rangers.

The Championship side shockingly admitted that this was the third time in less than 12 months that Adebayo had been racially abused by opposition supporters.

“For the third time in less than a year, the Luton Town football club had to report or assist in investigations into abhorrent racial abuse against our striker Elijah Adebayo,” the statement said.

Two racist statements by the same account on our Instagram post of the late win over Queens Park Rangers, which were widely shared on social media, were immediately reported by Instagram’s parent company, Meta, and the EFL. . club.

“We are shocked that we have to do this in 2022 and, as our players continue to do just before kick-off in all the matches we participate in, everyone on Kenilworth Road is standing next to Elijah and every other player who has been the victim of racial abuse. , online or in person.

“Bedfordshire Police have been notified of the posts and we have spoken to Elijah to give him all the support he needs if he wants to take this further.”