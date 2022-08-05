Inside Martha Stewart’s intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest friends.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com about her celebration, the icon revealed that she heralded her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her Skylands home, just outside Acadia National Park.

Martha had local lobster caviar stuffed roast potatoes on the dinner menu with her chardonnay, called 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard.

Birthday Parties: Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her Seal Harbor, Maine estate with her closest friends

“I had a great evening with good friends, dinner for 20,” Martha revealed.

“We started with nice jacket potatoes, peeled and mashed with cream and butter, then put back in and topped with American caviar that a friend sent me for my birthday,” she said, adding: “A wonderful birthday gift.’

The dinner menu also featured local lobster, which was served as lobster thermidor, which is lobster served with a mornay sauce.

It was accompanied by green and yellow string beans and a carrot puree, all from Martha’s garden.

Her guests enjoyed her chardonnay, 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard, as well as her friend Molly Chappellet’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

Home sweet home: The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she heralded her birthday with a dinner for 20 at her Skylands home, just outside Acadia National Park

Exquisite: ‘I had a great evening with good friends, dinner for 20,’ revealed Martha

All the details: the place settings of the star contain pink napkins, a stunning touch

Candlelight: Table settings include white, pink, and brown tones

Birthday: Her guests enjoyed her chardonnay, 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard, as well as her friend Molly Chappellet’s Cabernet Sauvignon

So delicious: her delicious looking cake contained three white candles

Double the fun: Martha’s cake looked incredible and was arranged with floral and green accents

Meal: ‘We started with nice jacket potatoes, peeled and mashed with cream and butter, then put back in and topped with American caviar that a friend sent me for my birthday,’ she said, adding ‘A great birthday present’

Delicious: It was accompanied by green and yellow wax string beans and a carrot puree, all from Martha’s garden

Martha’s birthday cake was a four-layer coconut cream pie, served with fresh peach ice cream.

The TV personality revealed that her close friend Kevin Sharkey had created huge flower arrangements for her house using flowers from her garden, including hydrangeas, Snap Dragons, Delilahs and Lilies.

Her home, completed in 1925 by Edsel Ford, is surrounded by Acadia National Park.

“We talked so much over dinner about the importance of America’s national parks,” adding that it was important to “protect and maintain these beautiful national parks and perpetuate them for generations.”

Wow factor: the floral arrangements were set on intricate silver plates

Stunning: The television personality revealed that her good friend Kevin Sharkey had created huge flower arrangements for her house using flowers from her garden, including Hydrangeas, Snap Dragons, Delilahs and Lilies

Delicious: Martha’s birthday cake was a four-layer coconut cream pie, served with fresh peach ice cream

Icon: Martha saw the candles blow out on her cake

Happy: Martha looked gorgeous in her yellow and purple long-sleeved dress

Glowing: The businesswoman posed with her cake for another photo of her gorgeous bash

Beautiful: the flowers were breathtaking, and all from her garden

The Details: There were beautiful sunflowers in a living area of ​​her estate

“America has the most beautiful National Parks in the world that we all love to enjoy, especially after two years of not being able to travel fully, but we all need to make sure we adopt and support them.”

The lifestyle goddess also spoke to DailyMail.com about her upcoming travel plans.

This Friday she travels to Las Vegas for the opening party of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

Martha’s restaurant is located in the Paris Las Vegas.

Lovely: ‘We talked so much over dinner about the importance of America’s national parks,’ adding that it was important to ‘protect and preserve these beautiful national parks and keep them going for generations’

Beautiful: the flowers were everywhere in her house, perfect for a summer birthday

‘Can’t wait to fly to Las Vegas next Friday’ [August 12] for the opening party of my very first restaurant. It’s a dream come true.’

Martha talked about the space and the inspiration behind her restaurant: “I designed it myself and worked with the wonderful Sean McBurney from Caesars Palace.”

She revealed that the “beautiful space was inspired by my farm in Bedford, New York.”

The 194-seat restaurant has American food on its menu and “offers diners an authentic look at how she lives and entertains in her own home,” according to the new eatery’s official website.

Beautiful: Martha also had pink and white flower arrangements along the tables

Chic: the table arrangements were so beautiful around her house

Elegant: the house had some beautiful flower arrangements

Sunlight: the sun hit the flowers on a wooden table

Excellent: Martha’s dining table had white flowers with matching candles