Inside Germany’s miserable World Cup ending: A ‘s*** mood’ and silence in the dressing room

The aftermath of Germany’s miserable exit from the World Cup in Qatar has been exposed in excruciating detail by the German newspaper Bild.

From the moment the final whistle sounded four minutes to midnight at Al Bayt Stadium, until their bus was loaded for departure on Friday morning, it has been grim reading for the fans of Hansi Flick, who finished third in their group behind Japan and Spain. . It is the second consecutive World Cup in which Germany does not reach the knockout stage.

Just over 10 minutes into the game, after saying goodbye to fans in the ground, there was ‘dead silence’ in the dressing room, because German colleagues had no idea what to say to each other.

Their shoes were packed in plastic bags. With no future game for kit managers to prepare for, each player was responsible for their own equipment for the first time since their arrival.

Hansi Flick, Germany’s national coach, has come under scrutiny following the country’s early departure

Kai Havertz was one of the German players distraught by another group stage elimination

Players took part in their mandatory post-match media briefings, although it was 45 minutes into the game, not immediately after the final whistle.

Jonas Hofmann called it “a bitter moment,” while Jamal Musiala admitted, “It’s really sad. The mood is bad.’

Flick admitted: ‘It’s our own fault’, but despite the intense pressure on his job following their early departures, he is receiving vocal support from some of his players. Antonio Rudiger said, “I hope he stays.”

Kai Havertz won the man of the match trophy in Germany’s 4-2 win, but the celebratory snapshot looked more like a mugshot. He later told the press, “It could also be a horror movie.”

Havertz was named man of the match in the 4-2 victory, but was visibly unenthusiastic about the trophy

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan left his future in the national team open, saying: ‘I haven’t thought about it yet, I just wanted to concentrate on the tournament. I don’t know, frustration prevails.’ Niklas Sule avoided questions about his future by keeping quiet and eating an apple.

Thomas Muller alluded to international retirement in the mixed TV zone, noting that he would discuss it with his wife and manager Flick. He did not confirm it to the press afterwards – but was forced to curtail his comments due to his fragile emotional state.

Joshua Kimmich told TV cameras, “For me, this is the hardest day of my career. The second time you are eliminated from a World Cup.’ It didn’t sound like history made it any easier to accept.

Antonio Rüdiger said he hoped Flick would remain Germany’s national team manager despite the World Cup exit

A devastated Serge Gnabry revealed, “The mood in the cabin was bad, you can imagine. A lot of silence and a lot of disappointment, a lot of anger. It’s more anger at ourselves, we came here for a purpose and it’s our own fault if we don’t win the games.’

Germany’s fate was arguably sealed by losing their opening game to group winners Japan, and while Sunday’s draw against Spain offered a glimmer of hope, it wasn’t enough as they fell short on goal difference.

Buses left Al Bayt Stadium at 1:45 a.m. local time, less than two hours after their shutdown, and headed to Zulal Resort in an hour.

Havertz’s friend Sophia Weber attended the game, pictured before the mood turned sour

Players and staff were reeling after their departure in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar

The players arrived about 40 minutes behind the transportation of the wives and girlfriends of the players, who were waiting for their other half at the resort.

The trainers, supervisors and team held an evening meal, but the atmosphere has been described as ‘funeral-like’.

At 9.30 am the team bus was loaded for departure. Their flight from Qatar back to Frankfurt will depart five hours later. Then it won’t be a party either.