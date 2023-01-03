Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s stunning Maldives beach vow renewal

Love was in the air for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch as they shared a passionate kiss after renewing their vows, 11 years after they first tied the knot.

Not feeling up to the chilly climes of the UK, the couple headed to a private island in the Maldives last month with their four children and family to declare their love to each other.

Photos from the stunning ceremony show the daring lace gown worn by 36-year-old Abbey that gave Pete “butterflies” as she walked down the aisle.

The mother of four eschewed famous designers and chose her friend and dressmaker Silvia to create the breathtaking dress.

The plunging neckline was made of vintage lace and was completely sheer – a bold move for Abbey that left little to the imagination with her lingerie exposed beneath the dress.

In a striking wedding photo released by Hey! MagazinePeter, walking barefoot on the sand, swept his wife off her feet as he kissed her on the lips as the sun set behind them – a nod to a photo taken at their 2011 wedding in Leicester.

True love: The couple nodded to this wedding photo from their 2011 nuptials, with Peter sweeping Abbey off her feet on the beach in the Maldives

Like her previous bouquet, Abbey had white roses, but this time with eucalyptus.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 17 at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, where villa prices range from £700 to £5,000 per night.

“We started together as a young couple, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the happiest person on earth,” Abbey told the publication.

‘We were supposed to renew our vows on our 10th anniversary but with the lockdown we couldn’t do it… Pete is quite romantic at heart; he’s certainly earned brownie points for years to come.’

Peter gushed, “Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle. It was a beautiful island, but Ab stole the show – I’m a lucky man.”

The couple married in 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire, two years after announcing their engagement.

Following their nuptials, Abbey and Pete renewed their vows under an arch of white roses before tucking the party into traditional Maldivian starters, followed by a surf-and-turf main course.

‘Fam’! The couple left for a private island last month with their four children and family (LR Maeve, Abbey, Abbey’s brother John, Peter, her sisters Kare and Elle, and her partner Scott)

Aw! Also on her Stories, Abbey shared an adorable photo of her husband and their eldest son Johnny enjoying the swings on the beach

Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four and three-year-old Jack attended the ceremony, with the couple revealing that their children were ‘beloved’ as they flew to the remote island, danced the night away and rolled around in the sound.

Abbey said that while it’s hard raising four kids, she feels so lucky to still be in love after all these years.

The Liverpool beauty added: “The Maldives is a magical place so it was perfect to renew our vows there. It still feels like a dream.’

Trip of a lifetime: The Liverpool beauty said, ‘The Maldives is a magical place so it was perfect to renew our vows there. It still feels like a dream’

Trip of a lifetime: The model has shared a slew of snaps on Instagram with her followers from the idyllic resort

Fun in the sun: The couple tied the knot on December 17 at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, where villa prices range between £700 and £5,000 per night and said her kids loved it

Peter and Abbey started dating in 2006 but split briefly during the European Cup when the footballer made a statement at the time.

The statement read: “While I do not usually comment on matters pertaining to my private life, I have read with dismay several recent articles and reports about my ‘relationship’ with Abbey Clancy.

In light of this, I want to make the situation absolutely clear: Abbey and I were in the very early stages of a relationship that I decided to end a few weeks ago for a number of reasons, and I have accordingly informed Abbey of my decision.’

Happily married: The couple tied the knot at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire in 2011 (pictured), two years after announcing their engagement

Love Story: Abbey said that although raising four kids is hard, she feels so lucky that she is still in love. The couple are parents to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and three-year-old Jack

But it wasn’t long before they got back together, with the couple now parents of four.

In June, Abbey celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by trying on her wedding dress.

The model easily slipped back into the size 6 Giles Deacon dress and posed for a photo while standing in her dining room wearing sunglasses.

The Scouse beauty took to her Instagram Stories, where she uploaded the photo of herself in the sensational dress, adding, “It still fits!” with the hashtag 11 years married.

