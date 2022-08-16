Influencer Em Davies asks followers if she would regret eating a ‘weed brownie’ on way to Bali

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian influencer Em Davies found herself in the water after a private photo on her Instagram account was accidentally shared with her public story.

The 32-year-old Perth model shared an image of what appeared to be a sealed brownie as she headed to the airport to catch a flight to Bali.

“Are we going to regret eating this weed brownie on the way to the airport?” she wrote alongside a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ poll.

Australian influencer Em Davies (pictured) has been thrown into hot water after a private photo on her Instagram account was accidentally shared with her public story

The post was removed a few minutes later, presumably when Davies realized it had been shared with her 360,000+ followers, rather than her close friends.

I was then reposted by Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck.

“Em D(MA) & Lil Brownie,” Celeb Spellcheck captioned the post.

The post was quickly inundated with comments.

The 32-year-old Perth model shared a photo of what appeared to be a sealed brownie on Tuesday as she headed to the airport to catch a flight to Bali.

‘The biggest flogging in the world. I’m sure the Indonesian government wouldn’t be impressed if they come through after eating that,” said one person.

“Tell me you’re a bogan going to Bali without telling me you’re a bogan going to Bali,” wrote another.

Others assumed Davies was not supposed to share the photo publicly.

The post was quickly flooded with comments from followers laughing at the incident

“Was this on a private story or did she do the dirty takedown,” commented one of Celeb Spellcheck’s followers.

“This was meant for good friends, wasn’t it?” wrote another.

Last year, Davies found herself in hot water when she appeared to be violating mandatory lockdown rules.