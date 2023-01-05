Indiana cops ‘DELIBERATELY pulled over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger at FBI’s request’

An FBI surveillance team that crossed suspected quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania asked Indiana police to apprehend him, according to sources.

The team tried to obtain video footage of Kohberger as well as his hands, apprehending the alleged killer and his father twice in Indiana on Dec. 15 during their 2,500-people trip.

It comes as a new mugshot of Kohberger has been released after he got back to Idaho and was transferred to the Latah County Jail.

The killer spent several hours on a flight accompanied by law enforcement officers and landed at Moscow’s Pullman Regional Airport on Wednesday night.

Another mugshot of Kohberger was taken after he arrived at the Latah County Jail late Wednesday night

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has returned to Moscow in handcuffs to face charges for the murder of four University of Idaho students

A source told the police Fox news that the FBI team wanted images of Kohberger’s hands to see if he had any injuries.

From the footage, it doesn’t seem like the quadruple killer has any traces, despite web sleuths zooming in to try and find any trace of an injury.

Investigators were reportedly still building their case when Kohberger was apprehended 15 days before he was finally arrested.

Authorities tried to link him to the case after finding his FBI at the “murder house,” with genetic genealogy playing a major role in catching the suspected killer.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show the moment Kohberger stepped out of a Pennsylvania State Police Pilatus PC-12 jet that was surrounded by officers.

A glum Kohberger, wearing a prison-issue red jumpsuit topped with a black jacket, was ushered off the plane and into a waiting police SUV before being transported to the Latah County Jail, a 15-minute drive away in Moscow.

Both time agents let him go with only a warning, with Kohberger looking visibly more concerned during the second stop by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15. He appeared to have no injuries to his arms or hands.

He was accompanied on the long westward flight by four armed Pennsylvania State Police officers and was met by officers from the Moscow Police Department and the Idaho State Police.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Kohberger was apprehended by a deputy sheriff at approximately 10:41 a.m. on December 15.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached the 28-year-old in his sedan on Dec. 15 on I-70 just outside Indianapolis.

He and his father Michael told the officer there had been a “mass shooting” at his college before his father added that a “SWAT team” descended on the campus.

Michael went on to describe the shooting as “horrific,” just days before his son was arrested by another SWAT team who stormed into their home.

Kohberger appeared in court on Tuesday and waived extradition during a brief court hearing

The crime took place six weeks ago, 2,500 miles from where Kohberger was arrested. His father flew to meet his son in Washington and drove him back to their home in Pennsylvania

The graduate criminal judge again sat next to his father, Michael, behind the wheel during the check and then handed over his driver’s license.

Michael quickly told officers where they were from and explained that they had left Washington State University to go home to Pennsylvania.

Kohberger himself speaks calmly to officers, explaining that they drove “for hours” after a SWAT team descended on WSU.

He then appears to try and lie to the officer, claiming they are going “Thai food,” before his father steps in to say they are on their way home to Pennsylvania.

The incident, which was related to a campus shooting, was curiously brought up by Kohberger after the officer asked where they were from.

Kohberger was pulled over twice within nine minutes while driving down I-70 in December.

Kohberger was flown back to Idaho from Pennsylvania to appear in court charged with the four murders

Kohberger is charged with the murder of four Idaho University students on November 13, 2022

He was issued a verbal warning on both occasions, with Kohberger and his father both appearing more concerned the second time they were stopped.

Idaho police first called for information about a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 7 — a week before the Indiana traffic stop.

Kohberger was finally arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania over the November 13 massacre of four University of Idaho students.

The footage was released hours after Kohberger began his extradition process to Idaho after leaving Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. yesterday.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in court in Moscow at some point today, when the probable explanation for his arrest will be unsealed.

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pullman-Moscow Airport after flying out of Pennsylvania yesterday after appearing in court

The 28-year-old criminology student at Washington State University was arrested at his childhood home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania

The killer was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, confirmed yesterday that they believe Kohberger is so desperate to return to Idaho to find out the contents of the affidavit.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”

Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Ann Taylor will represent Kohberger Idaho, but a five-person team of investigators hired by his defense team was sent to the home where the quadruple homicide took place.

It is unusual for state-paid defense attorneys to reconstruct the crime scene.