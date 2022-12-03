In wicketless session for England, Babar becomes the third century-maker from Pakistan

Tea Pakistan 411 for 3 (Imam 121, Shafique 114, Babar 106*, Shakeel 35*, Leach 2-134) England 657 by 246 runs
Root, bowling next to the stump with five fielders offside, did not frustrate Babar, who simply stepped across and hit the ball straight past the bowler to the boundary.
After resuming on 181 without loss, Pakistan were 298 for 3 at lunch thanks to Jacks’ first Test wicket followed by two to front-line spinner Leach, including one with the new ball.
Shafique, who started the day on 89, was the first to raise his century, in the fifth over of the day, clubbing Root over the rope in the deep midwicket to move to 99 before cutting the next ball behind the point for a hit. Imam navigated the 90s a little nervously before following his partner to a barrel of four through Root’s leg side.
It was the first time a Test match had featured two opening stands of a double century and only the second time the four openers had scored tons, although the first time it had happened in the first two innings.
It wasn’t until Jacks replaced Root that England finally broke through. Jacks’ first ball of the day was tagged through the covers by Shafique, but three balls later Shafique tried to cut a wider ball and moved behind keeper Pope, replacing Ben Foakes, who was too ill with the stomach flu that hit the England camp on game night to begin.
Although they hadn’t scored at England’s blistering pace, Pakistan’s opening stand of 225 didn’t look too bad compared to Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s record of 233.
Imam launched Leach for six over wide long-on the over after Shafique was dismissed, but Leach soon responded with the second wicket of the morning, Imam picking Ollie Robinson to fall for 121.
James Anderson saw an opportunity to beg when he found an inside edge from Azhar Ali, only to see it slip through Crawley’s fingers on the leg slipping as he reached to his left. Despite faint hints of reverse swing, England took the new ball and handed it to Leach, and almost immediately trapped Azhar lbw with one that slid to the knee roll in line with the leg stump.