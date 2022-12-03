In wicketless session for England, Babar becomes the third century-maker from Pakistan

Tea Pakistan 411 for 3 (Imam 121, Shafique 114, Babar 106*, Shakeel 35*, Leach 2-134) England 657 by 246 runs

With runs flowing so thick they’ve almost lost their meaning, Babar Azam couldn’t possibly miss anything. Babar, the Pakistan captain, put in his eighth Test century in a fine showing as the first Test, which began with England’s flow by more than a ball during a mammoth first innings 657, wound more leisurely through the third day.

In desperate attempts to win anything – anything – on a Rawalpindi pitch that has now spawned a whopping seven centuries, Joe Root roamed the pitch looking for sweaty brows to rub directly with the ball, first grabbing Jack Leach’s bald skull, then shoved it under the raised brim of Ollie Pope’s cap.

It was in vain as England failed to add to the three wickets they claimed before lunch and Babar went to tea unbeaten on 106 with debutant Saud Shakeel providing good support with 35.

Babar punished anything short and powerfully swung Will Jacks four times through the leg side for three passes on either side of his advance across the field to launch Leach for six over long-on to retrieve his fifty.

Root, bowling next to the stump with five fielders offside, did not frustrate Babar, who simply stepped across and hit the ball straight past the bowler to the boundary.

Jack Leach and Ben Stokes experience a rare moment of success•AFP/Getty Images

Ben Stokes entered the fray to try and make something happen, but after nailing a bouncer on his next delivery, a softer short ball was met with disdain by Babar, sending him down the floor to go to 90. Twice more in the space of four balls he sent Stokes short balls to the boundary, the latter skinning through the covers to step up his first Test hundred against England.

Earlier, three wickets to turn had given England back control after centuries to Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq who put up a roadblock during their rampage of the first day and a half.

After resuming on 181 without loss, Pakistan were 298 for 3 at lunch thanks to Jacks’ first Test wicket followed by two to front-line spinner Leach, including one with the new ball.

Shafique, who started the day on 89, was the first to raise his century, in the fifth over of the day, clubbing Root over the rope in the deep midwicket to move to 99 before cutting the next ball behind the point for a hit. Imam navigated the 90s a little nervously before following his partner to a barrel of four through Root’s leg side.

Abdullah Shafique defeated his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq to 100 points•AFP/Getty Images

It was the first time a Test match had featured two opening stands of a double century and only the second time the four openers had scored tons, although the first time it had happened in the first two innings.

It wasn’t until Jacks replaced Root that England finally broke through. Jacks’ first ball of the day was tagged through the covers by Shafique, but three balls later Shafique tried to cut a wider ball and moved behind keeper Pope, replacing Ben Foakes, who was too ill with the stomach flu that hit the England camp on game night to begin.

Although they hadn’t scored at England’s blistering pace, Pakistan’s opening stand of 225 didn’t look too bad compared to Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s record of 233.

Imam launched Leach for six over wide long-on the over after Shafique was dismissed, but Leach soon responded with the second wicket of the morning, Imam picking Ollie Robinson to fall for 121.

James Anderson saw an opportunity to beg when he found an inside edge from Azhar Ali, only to see it slip through Crawley’s fingers on the leg slipping as he reached to his left. Despite faint hints of reverse swing, England took the new ball and handed it to Leach, and almost immediately trapped Azhar lbw with one that slid to the knee roll in line with the leg stump.