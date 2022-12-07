Immigration staff at busiest UK airports to strike over Christmas

In a dispute over wages, employees in passport booths would walk away for eight days from December 23 to 31, the union says.

UK Border Force staff are planning to strike at airports across the country over the busy Christmas period in a pay dispute, one of the UK’s largest unions said, as it warned travelers will face serious disruption .

Border Force staff at several major UK airports – including the country’s busiest, London’s Heathrow – will be off work for eight days from December 23 to 31, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said on Wednesday.

The union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said about 2,000 to 3,000 workers would strike.

The union said staff employed by Britain’s Home Office, the Home Office, would take action in passport booths at the country’s busiest airports – Heathrow and Gatwick – as well as at Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Glasgow Airport, Manchester Airport and Port of Newhaven. .

“It will certainly jeopardize the escape plans of hundreds of thousands of people because of the breadth and breadth of the strike action that the PCS union is planning,” Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan said from London.

“The dates we’re talking about are essentially the peak times when people want to get away for a bit of winter sunshine or maybe return to their home countries to see their family after working here in the UK.”

PCS members who work in other government departments, including the Highways Agency and the Department for Work and Pensions, have already announced strikes over wages and conditions.

Serwotka said workers were struggling to cope with the rising cost of living caused by double-digit inflation and skyrocketing energy prices brought on by the war in Ukraine.

“The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table,” he said, telling a press conference in London that the strike would have “serious” consequences.

PCS members were “desperate” and a proposed 2 percent wage increase wasn’t enough when inflation had surpassed 11 percent, he added, vowing to escalate the action in the new year unless the deadlock was broken.

He said, “PCS members come to me, sometimes in tears, and say they can’t afford to put food on the table.”

The strikes are part of a series of actions by railway workers, nurses, ambulance drivers and teachers.

The seaport of Newhaven, in the south east of England, will also be affected.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Wednesday hit out at “unreasonable” union leaders and warned of “new tough laws” to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.

He didn’t elaborate, but seemed to refer to proposals first put forward in 2019 for a minimum level of service during strikes.

Sunak’s spokesman later said work on the plan was “moving at a rapid pace”.

“We will consider all ways to curb further action, including legislation,” he told reporters.

A spokesman for Heathrow said the airport is working with airlines and the Border Force on plans to mitigate disruption.

“The Home Office is advising that immigration and customs controls may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimize these impacts with the aim of ensuring that passengers pass through the border as efficiently as possible,” the spokesman said.

Gatwick said it expected flights to operate normally and would also make additional airport staff available to assist passengers on strike days.