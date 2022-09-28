Images show rainbow-colored fentanyl disguised as Skittles and Nerds candy

A drug that contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans last year has been found hidden in Skittles and Nerds packaging and could be sold to young children via social media.

During the period from May 23 to September 8 this year, 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of the One Pill Can Kill Initiative.

Of the 390 cases investigated during this period, 51 have been linked to overdose poisonings and 35 have been directly related to one or both of the major Mexican cartels responsible for the majority of fentanyl in the United States – the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

In addition, 129 studies were linked to social media platforms, including Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and TikTok.

The DEA has sent out a stern warning to parents to educate themselves as kids prepare for the spooky season, with a former DEA specialist warning that “this isn’t a drug problem, it’s mass poisoning.”

Parents are urged to learn fentanyl as thousands of pills were found in cones and geek candy packs as kids prepare to trick or treat this Halloween

Former DEA Special Operations Director Derek Maltz (pictured) says mass poisoning and parents need to be educated

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland told the DEA the drug has had a devastating impact on the community.

“Fentanyl is destroying families and communities across the country, and we know that violent criminal drug cartels are responsible for this crisis,” Garland said.

“The Department of Justice, including the extraordinary professionals at the DEA, is working to disrupt and dismantle the activities of these cartels, remove deadly fentanyl from our communities and save the lives of Americans.”

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said tackling the fentanyl crisis is a priority.

“The most pressing threat to our communities, our children and our families is the Sinaloa cartel and CJNG who massively produce and supply the fentanyl that poisons and kills Americans,” Milgram said.

“The Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG are ruthless criminal organizations that use deceit and treason to drive addiction with complete disregard for human life.

“To save American lives, the DEA is relentlessly focused on defeating the Sinaloa cartel and CJNG by degrading their operations to make it impossible for them to do business.”

In a recent seizure in Connecticut, 15,000 fentanyl pills were found in Skittles and Nerds packs, and with Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is urging parents to be vigilant.

Rainbow fentanyl was first reported to DEA in February 2022, and it has now been seized in 21 states across the country

Former DEA Special Operations Director Derek Maltz said: Fox and friends It is important that parents are educated.

“We’re seeing an unprecedented number of children dying as young as 13 years old and we now know, the DEA says, that 40 percent of the pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl,” he said.

‘[Parents] should be proactive. It’s deadly fentanyl and it’s flooding our streets like we’ve never seen before.

“This isn’t a drug problem, it’s mass poisoning.”

Of the 107,622 Americans who died from drug poisoning or overdose in 2021, 66 percent (about 71,030) are attributed to fentanyl.

The DEA said drug traffickers have expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose.