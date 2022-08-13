‘I’m stupidly optimistic’: The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie

Sir Salman Rushdie, one of the most celebrated writers of our time, spoke of his ‘great surprise and delight’ when he was named to this year’s Queen’s Birthday Roll of Honor for services to literature.

The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honor in June as an “extraordinary honour” and “a privilege”.

It was the culmination of an illustrious career that has been overshadowed by the most extraordinary controversy the literary world has seen.

Founded in 1917 by George V, the Companions of Honor is awarded for long-standing contributions to the arts, science, medicine, or government. Rushdie certainly fits that picture.

The author of over 20 books, the Indian-born, Rugby-educated, former advertising copywriter is not only prolific, but also acclaimed. His third novel Midnight’s Children won the 1981 Booker Prize and then the Best of Booker Prize winners in 2008.

But it was his controversial fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, that propelled him onto the front pages 34 years ago, making him a worldwide name, hate figure and target of death threats.

Padma Lakshmi and Salman Rushdie at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in March 2006

He has lived under the long shadow of fear ever since, although his life has gradually returned to something almost normal.

Five years after writing The Satanic Verses, the world shocked and sparked Muslim anger when protesters accused the author of insulting their deepest religious beliefs; called the magic-realistic epic a “blasphemy.”

The complex and layered plot centers on two men, both Indian Muslims living in England, steeped in Islam but confused by the temptations of the West. The first survives by returning to its roots; the second commits suicide, destroyed by the inability to reconcile his spiritual needs and intellectual inability to return to the faith.

Rushdie was taken aback by the violent response to his novel, which he said was both about “migration, metamorphosis, divided selves, love, death” and a “serious attempt to write about religion and revelation from the point of view of a secular person.” . But after its publication in 1988, it was banned in several countries, including Rushdie’s hometown of India, where 12 people were killed in a riot in Bombay. There were violent demonstrations in Pakistan.

Some chains stopped selling the book and copies were burned in the UK, first in Bolton, where 7,000 Muslims gathered on December 2, 1988, and then in Bradford in January 1989. In May of that year, thousands gathered in Parliament Square. in London for an effigy of Rushdie.

On Valentine’s Day in 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called for Rushdie’s execution by issuing a fatwa on him and his publishers — putting the author in hiding for nearly a decade, while translators and publishers were murdered or victimized by attempts. to terrorist attacks. In October 1993, William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher of the novel, was shot three times outside his Oslo home and seriously injured.

A £2.7 million bounty was placed on the author’s head, leading to Rushdie taking on a 24-hour armed guard under the British government’s protection program and moving from one safe location to another.

Novelist and friend Ian McEwan recalled, “The first few months were the worst. Nobody knew anything. Were there already Iranian agents, professional assassins in the UK when the fatwa was issued? Could a ‘freelancer’, sparked by a charge in a mosque, be an effective hit man?

“The gangs were terrifying. They burned books in the street, they read for blood outside parliament and waved ‘Rushdie Must Die’ placards.’

Rushdie came out of hiding in 1998 when Iran’s new president Mohammad Khatami said he no longer supported the fatwa.

In 2012, he published his memoirs under his alias During that gloomy time – Joseph Anton – a combination of the first names of two writers he loved: Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov.

But it wasn’t until February 2016 that it was reported that money had been raised to add to the fatwa, reminding the author that – for some – the ayatollah’s ruling still stands.

Students of the religious party Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia burn an effigy of British writer Salman Rushdie during a protest in Multan, Pakistan in June 2007

In recent years, Rushdie has tried to distance himself from his life as a writer in New York now – where he became a resident 20 years ago – and the events of nearly 35 years ago.

“I really resist the idea of ​​being dragged back to that period,” he said in an interview last year, adding that he hates being defined by it.

“It destroys my individuality as a person and as a writer. I am not a geopolitical entity. I am someone who writes in a room.

“One of the benefits of being a writer, I think, is that if what you do for a living examines your life, hopefully by the time you reach this old age you understand something about yourself and why you think what you think.” think.’

As for surviving death threats, the fatwa, spending the years in hiding with his sanity intact, Rushdie added: “I’m stupidly optimistic, and I think it helped me through those bad years because I believed there was a happy would come to an end when very few people believed it.’

However, in another interview, he admitted that he often thought about death. “I did, and now I’m thinking about it for a different reason, a slightly more inescapable reason,” he said, referring to his advanced years.

The son of an Indian lawyer turned businessman, Rushdie was 14 when he was sent to a boarding school in Britain. He started writing in the 1970s after a successful career in advertising where he coined the cream cake slogan ‘Naughty but Nice’.

Acclaimed for his magical-realistic style, he was a rising star in the literary world, expected to set the world ablaze with every new offering — although with The Satanic Verses, it wasn’t in the way he once imagined. proposed or intended. Novelist and friend Martin Amis once wrote, “Salman had disappeared into the world of block caps. He had disappeared on the front page.’

Protester with ‘we’re ready to kill Rushdie signs’ and an effigy of him hanging from a noose in Beirut, Lebanon in 1989

In fact, for his own safety, he had moved with a Special Branch protection team to a hotel in the Cotswolds.

That same evening, Channel Four aired a pre-recorded interview with Rushdie, in which he said: ‘If you don’t want to read a book, you don’t have to read it. It is very difficult to be offended by The Devil’s Verses – it requires a long period of intensive reading. It’s a quarter of a million words.’

Four days after the fatwa was issued, he apologized: “I deeply regret the distress the publication has caused to sincere followers of Islam.” Khomeini rejected the apology.

He said that even if Rushdie repented and became “the most pious man of all time,” it was still the duty of every Muslim to “use everything he has” to kill him.

Rushdie, once the optimist, was able to speak about the “fun side” of his worldwide fame and became equally famous for his love life and “party boy” image – which he believes had been greatly exaggerated – which emerged after he dated came to his hiding place .

Married four times, he has a son Zafar with first wife Clarissa Luard. They divorced in 1987, just before the publication of The Satanic Verses, after he left her for bohemian Australian author Robyn Davidson.

Author Sir Salman Rushdie holds up a copy of his controversial book “The Satanic Verses” at a 1992 US press conference in June 2007

After that two-year romance, he married American writer Marianne Wiggins. Their marriage lasted five years and in 1997 he married publishing assistant Elizabeth West, whom he met while in hiding and with whom he has a second son, Milan.

The marriage collapsed when he met Indian-born model Padma Lakshmi. Their marriage in 2004 lasted three years. Today, his partner would be American poet and artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths.

Despite living in the shadow of a fatwa for so long, Rushdie is a fierce defender of free speech and has spoken out about his disgust at today’s creeping “cancellation culture”.

Comfortable in the spotlight, he’s learned to embrace his fame in more unexpected ways — including a cameo in the movie Bridget Jones’s Diary. In 2017, he made another cameo on Larry David’s sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Rushdie — who makes fun of his ordeal — tells Larry, who also issued a fatwa against him, that there are pluses — women would flock to him.

“At first I thought, you know, ‘how funny is this anyway?’ And then I thought, ‘Okay, there’s a time in my life when it wouldn’t have been funny, and the fact that we can send it now is a good thing.’

Now, as the victim of a brutal knife attack, hopefully that optimism was not misplaced.