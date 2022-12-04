‘I’m on cloud nine’: Bobby Davro, 64, announces his engagement to Vicky Wright

<!–

Bobby Davro is engaged to his longtime partner, Vicky Wright, after 12 years of casual dating.

The actor and comedian, 64, proposed to Vicky, 63, last month, according to The sun.

The publication reports that the happy couple and newlyweds-to-be celebrated their big news with an engagement party at The Kings Arms in Surrey.

Vicky told the publication, “I’m over the moon.”

A source added: ‘Vicky was moved by all the messages. There was not a dry eye in the house. They plan to tie the knot next year.”

The former EastEnders star and impressionist was previously married to Trudi Jameson, with whom he shares three children.

Bobby was married to Trudi for 10 years before their marriage broke up in 2003.

In 2015, Bobby revealed that he was living with his ex-wife and three daughters, as well as being in a long-term relationship with Vicky.

Bobby revealed that his reason for moving back to the family home was motivated by his love for his three daughters.

“I have myself, my ex, my partner and my three daughters, but I care deeply about them,” he said in an interview with Emma Pryer for the Sunday People at the time.

“I’m happy, but yes, my personal situation can be difficult at times.”

The ’80s star insisted he wouldn’t get back together with his ex-wife, but revealed that Vicky “can be hurt sometimes, which breaks my heart, but I’m not committing to her.”

Bobby’s previous marriage to Trudi ended when he discovered she had cheated on him with a married contractor, who returned to his wife.

The TV star claimed that he and his ex-wife are more like “a close brother and sister” now, adding that he sees Trudi as his “soulmate” and that he will always love her.

But there were practical reasons for the move, because he also didn’t want to pay two mortgages while he came back so often to visit his daughters.

Bobby sank into a deep depression after discovering the affair, and it took three years to get over the failed marriage.