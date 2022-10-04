‘I’m going to do it again’: Al Sharpton says Biden told him he will seek a second term

<!–

Pastor Al Sharpton was told by Joe Biden that he will seek a second term as president during a private conversation at the White House last month, reports say.

Later that day, Sharpton – who is also an MSNBC host – informed the staff of his civil rights organization National Action Network in Washington, where an official from the non-profit is now detailing the conversation.

“I’ll do it again,” the National Action Network official claimed Biden said as he posed for a photograph in the Roosevelt Room with the Reverend Sharpton. ‘I go.’

His reported remarks on Sept. 2 came at the end of a White House meeting with several of the nation’s most prominent civil rights leaders.

There have been mixed messages about whether Biden is seeking a second term in the Oval Office. While his allies have said he will seek re-election, he has stopped short of saying unequivocally that he plans to do so.

Pictured: US President Joe Biden greets Reverend Al Sharpton after delivering remarks at the United We Stand Summit on Countering Hate Violence at the White House, September 15.

In an interview last month, Biden defended his fitness for office but declined to officially say whether he plans to seek a second term. “My intention, as I said at the beginning, is that I would run again,” Biden told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley.

“But it’s just an intention. Is it a firm decision that I will run again? That remains to be seen, the president added.

The interview was the first time Biden seriously cast doubt on the potential of running for re-election in 2024 – with his previous comments indicating any intention to run for a two-term presidency.

National Action Network founder and president Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial, right, walk out of the West Wing to speak with members of the media after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Sept. 2

Days earlier, his wife and first lady Jill Biden said she had not discussed with her husband the prospect of him running for a second term. Asked on NBC’s Today Show if they had talked about running again in 2024, Biden replied: ‘Not yet.’

His reported conversation with Sharpton is perhaps the clearest sign yet that Biden plans to fight to hold the post for eight years rather than step aside for another Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, where Biden went on to defeat Trump at the polls, black voters were key to his comeback in the Democratic primaries.

The demographics helped him win South Carolina after falling short of first place in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. But three days later, Biden’s huge support among black voters saw him take a commanding lead on Super Tuesday.

When it came to the election, the black vote also helped deliver Biden into the White House, with the New York Times reporting that he got about 87 percent.