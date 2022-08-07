Iggy Azalea covers up her famous curves in a baggy green sweatshirt

She’s never been afraid to show off her show-stopping curves in skimpy outfits.

But Iggy Azalea changed tactics on Saturday when she got out in Soho, New York City.

Accompanied by a female companion, the Australian rapper, 32, donned her famous physique in a baggy sweatshirt decorated with a green-yellow die-dye print.

Without makeup for the free time, the mom of one topped off her edgy ensemble with neon green bike shorts, a furry leopard print hat and pink sandals worn with white socks.

Iggy, who is currently performing in New York as the opening act for Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now tour, seemed lost in conversation with her boyfriend as they walked down the sidewalk.

Her companion had her hands full, holding a laptop and takeaway smoothie in both hands, while Iggy only held her cell phone.

The sighting comes days after Iggy revealed she suffers from sciatica, a condition that refers to nerve pain in the leg caused by irritation of the sciatic nerve.

“So I have sciatica. Very funny!’ she tweeted late last month, just days after she first got back on stage with Pitbull.

The Australian hitmaker was inundated with fan well-wishers on the platform.

‘I understand your pain! It sucks,” one fan wrote. “Ooooo I’m sorry Iggy is praying for you,” added another.

Someone else added, “Calm down. I had it two years ago, it was very bad, could hardly walk. Rest and use the hot water bottle and ice pack at different times.”