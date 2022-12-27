Ice Castles Official Warns Against Ticket Scams

LAKE GEORGE, NY (NEWS10) – This winter, the winter attraction Ice Castles returns to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the town of Lake George. Tickets went on sale last month for the second year of an entire ice castle coming to the park. If you’re going to buy a ticket, it’s important to make sure you get it at the right place.

This week, the managers behind the ice palace in progress warn just that. Ice Castles Events Manager Roger Allan made a post on Lake George Life’s Facebook page Monday warning that scammers can attack any type of event, especially any type of online ticketing, where they don’t everyone knows where to buy.

“We had a problem last year with counterfeit tickets, and those people had to buy a standby ticket or they couldn’t get in.” allan wrote. “If you don’t know who you’re buying from, it’s best to pass on the offer, scammers are everywhere.”

Tickets for Ice Castles Lake George only need to be purchased via the official Ice Castles website. Tickets are priced:

Prices Monday to Friday (Monday to Thursday) $22 general admission $15 for children ages 4-11

Weekend prices (Friday – Saturday) $29 general admission $22 for children ages 4-11



Ticket sales are always final and non-refundable. Dates can be changed after booking, for a fee. In cases of unusually hot weather, the organizers reserve the right to close the castle, as excessive melting can be bad news for the structural integrity of the £25 million structure.