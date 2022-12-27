I felt I was making things worse for the needy and frightened, writes ISAAN KHAN

The patient on the line was desperate. “I need help,” he sobbed. I have tried everything.

I did my best to reassure her, but as a call handler on the NHS 111 helpline, working undercover for the Daily Mail, I knew reality.

Answering phones in an NHS call center in recent weeks, I have often felt that I was making things worse, rather than better, for exhausted and frightened patients, and that was a terrible betrayal.

Many of them had called 111, the medical helpline for those who need help but are not sick enough to call 999, because they were in pain.

They often needed prescription painkillers urgently, but by 111 rules, he had to send them out on a time-wasting merry-go-round before they could get them.

One day, I answered the hotline of a man in his 50s pleading, ‘I have back pain. it’s unbearable. I’m suffering, please help me.’

He had previously been prescribed strong painkillers, but he ran out of supplies. It was a weekend and he was desperate for more.

The drugs he was looking for had to be authorized by a doctor. It is understandable that the patient thought that I would be able to organize this farewell for him. Unfortunately, he was wrong.

Another caller, who was recovering from surgery, told me he needed oxycodone pain relievers, which was particularly difficult. In many cases, a pharmacist may prescribe a medication after she has checked the patient’s history and realized that a certain medication has been administered in the past.

Opioid painkillers, such as oxycodone, are so-called ‘controlled drugs’ whose distribution is rigorously regulated as they can cause addiction. To prescribe them, a pharmacist must obtain the approval of a doctor, either a local GP or one of the doctors employed by NHS 111.

This causes problems. ‘Out of hours’, at nights and weekends, GPs’ offices in many areas of the country are closed. The burden of prescribing then falls on NHS 111 doctors. During an eight-hour shift on a weekend, at least four of my calls were usually from patients trying to obtain controlled medicines. On a bad day, it was maybe a third of my calls.

Following strict NHS protocols, I started reading a list of the closest local pharmacies to the caller’s address, so I could talk to them and kick-start the process.

The caller interrupted angrily: ‘But they already sent me to a pharmacy, and they just sent me back to line 111! What’s going on?’

Like all entry-level call handlers, I had to follow a script on the screen that told me exactly what questions to ask. Although many calls were from people seeking advice for a bad cold or Covid, the vast majority were about prescriptions.

Some calls came from nursing homes where the elderly were in desperate need of painkillers such as morphine to alleviate their suffering. As these are “controlled drugs”, nursing homes can only store a certain amount. If someone’s condition is worsening and their morphine dose needs to be increased, there may not be enough available to keep them comfortable.

A doctor must sign a “controlled drugs” application, but I was not allowed to pass carers, or individual patients who were in similar circumstances, directly to a doctor employed by NHS 111.

NHS guidelines dictate that a pharmacist should do an assessment and then contact an NHS 111 doctor if necessary. But despite having a special number to contact the doctors, they often couldn’t get through.

So they would refer the patient to a call manager at NHS 111, someone like me.

Absurdly, under the strict guideline I had to follow, a caller had to try two pharmacies and then come back to the hotline a third time before I was allowed to queue them for approval.

It’s a shocking waste of time for everyone.

One particular case that shocked me was taken up by a colleague. A woman in her 80s receiving end-of-life care from her was left “screaming in pain” due to delays in getting morphine.

The problem had caused two relatives and a nurse to call 111. An error on his prescription meant the pharmacy was unable to prescribe the drug, despite the patient being “completely bedridden, gasping for breath and in agony”, according to the call. notes

This reinforced what the pharmacist told me about her desperation to get morphine for a 90-year-old patient, who died a few days later: “It took five hours because the initial call was routed to the pharmacy and not to the doctor, who could have sorted it out.” . leaves in half an hour. The patient spent three hours with severe pain. He died a couple of days later and the family did not know anything about the situation.

Until 2019, urgent prescription requests were sent directly to GPs. But NHS 111 rules changed to send requests directly to pharmacies, which are increasingly overwhelmed.

Figures obtained by the Post under a Freedom of Information request reveal that the number of 111 referrals to pharmacies per year has doubled since 2020, to more than 515,000.

In our call center, there was a system of four levels of ‘boost’, showing how widespread the service was, with level four being the most extreme; it was unusual if we didn’t reach level four by the end of the day. On a weekend, callers had to wait up to 35 minutes in line.

One of the questions on the route that the computer system asks is whether the medicine that is requested ‘requires a prescriber’. This question is crucial because controlled drugs can be fatal.

But since the call managers have not been medically trained, we were instructed to always answer ‘not sure’ rather than ‘yes’ or ‘no’; this automatically results in the patient being sent to a pharmacy, rather than the request immediately joining the doctor. line.

A pharmacist told me: ‘The 111 helpline is a complete waste of everyone’s time. Of the eight references I’ve had today, all have been inappropriate. Call managers simply send them directly to the pharmacy through a referral and then we send them back to the help line. It’s really shocking.