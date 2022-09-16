Hyde Park expecting 100,000 mourners for Queen’s funeral on Monday

Hyde Park is expecting about 100,000 mourners Monday as the country prepares to say goodbye to Her Majesty on the day of her funeral.

The royal park has already set up four large screens and food trucks as they expect campers to arrive early on Sundays to get the best spots.

Since the Queen’s death, the roads around Buckingham Palace and Westminster have been ordered by security teams to ensure that mourners are properly dropped off.

A site supervisor from the Hyde Park SES Group told the MailOnline that two stages have also been set up, but ‘nobody knows what for’.

The regulator also said campers will be allowed in as the land is public and therefore no one would stop them.

The regulator told the MailOnline that 100,000 people could come to the park ‘easily’ and, pointing to the greenery, said: ‘Say it so, you know all that green grass? You won’t see any of it on Monday.’

He added that the number of people will easily exceed the 62,000 shown on the day of Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Thousands of mourners will gather everywhere on Monday 19 September to watch the Queen’s funeral on giant screens across the UK.

People can attend the funeral along the procession route or at various display locations throughout the country.

The Queen’s state funeral will “unite people around the world and resonate with people of all faiths,” said the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, the man responsible for the historic occasion.

On Monday, the funeral will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the ringing of Big Ben.

Arriving at 11am, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported in a carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of world leaders and members of foreign royal families will be in attendance.

At 11:55 a.m., the nation will observe two minutes of silence after The Last Post.

After the service at Westminster Abbey, the coffin goes in procession to Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace, where it is placed in a hearse to make the journey to Windsor by road.

Along this processional route, people can gather and pay their respects.

In addition, cities across the UK have set up large screens to watch the event.

In London, Hyde Park has many large screens set up ahead of the event, which starts viewing at 11am and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

In anticipation of large crowds, a collection of fast food vans has also been set up.

In other major cities in the UK, Manchester City Council has announced that the service will be projected onto screens across the city from 9am. Screens will be installed in Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square and Manchester Cathedral.

In Birmingham, the funeral will be broadcast in Centenary Square in an effort to provide a place for the people of Birmingham to reflect and gather to pay their respects.

The Royal Shakespeare Company also plans to screen the funeral at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

It announced: ‘The building will open at 10 a.m., with access to the auditorium from 10.15 a.m. prior to the funeral service between 11 a.m. and noon. The screening is expected to end at 1 pm, after which the building will close at 1.30 pm.’

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park will also broadcast the service, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse where the Queen rested in her coffin a few days ago.

King Charles looks tearful as he marches yesterday with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The family is marching behind the coffin again on Monday after the state funeral

Members of the public walk past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter, laid out on the catafalque in Westminster Hall,

The service will be streamed from several major squares across the country, including Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, Millennium Square in Leeds and Queen Victoria Square in Hull.

Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield’s Curzon Cinema also said they will broadcast the funeral and Bradford Cathedral from 10am.

Vue cinemas have also announced a British free showing of the Queen’s funeral.

The company told customers: ‘On Monday 19 September, our UK locations will be showing the live broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Seating is free and our retail offerings will be limited to complimentary mineral water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks for sale. No other content will be shown on this day. Reserve your seat for free at myvue.com/announcement.’

The hearse arrives at Windsor Castle via The Long Walk and is taken to St George’s Chapel for the televised engagement service attended by the Royal Family.

The Earl Marshal said that at 3:06 pm the state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor and join the procession that will be in position.

The procession departs at 3:10 PM via Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Members of the public queue, facing the skyscrapers of the City of London, as they wait in line this morning

People line up today to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the sunbathing area at Westminster Hall in London

At approximately 3:40 PM, the King and other members of the Royal Family walking in the procession join the Quadrangle on the north side as it merges into Engine Court.

Members of the households of the Queen, King and Prince of Wales will be placed in the back of the coffin.

The Queen Consort with the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex with the Countess of Wessex will again follow by car.

At 3:53 PM, the procession stops at the foot of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

The party bearer will lift the coffin from the state hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps.

A dedication service led by the Dean of Windsor will then begin at 4:00 PM and will also be broadcast around the world.

King Charles and his immediate family will return to the chapel for a private funeral service, where – as the late Queen did for her father – the monarch will sprinkle earth on the coffin. This will happen at 7:30 PM.