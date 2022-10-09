Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Hurricane Julia swept along Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early Sunday morning after ravaging the Colombian island of San Andres in a dense passage hours earlier.

Julia started as a tropical storm on Saturday, but gained strength for most of the day, turning into a Category 1 hurricane shortly before swinging slightly south of San Andres Island in the early evening.

The US National Hurricane Center said Julia’s maximum sustained winds stabilized late Saturday at around 75mph. It was centered about 80 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and was moving west at a speed of 16 mph (26 kph).

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had issued a “maximum warning” on San Andres and on the island of Providencia to the north, asking hotels to prepare space to protect the vulnerable population. San Andres officials imposed a curfew for residents at 6 a.m. Saturday to restrict people on the streets. Air operations to the islands were suspended.

There were no early reports of the storm’s effects in San Andres.

In Nicaragua, authorities have warned all types of ships to seek safe harbor as the hurricane followed a common path toward the Bluefields and Laguna de Perlas area.

Guillermo González, director of Nicaragua’s Disaster Response System, told official media that high-risk people had been evacuated from coastal areas by noon Saturday. The military said it delivered humanitarian supplies to Bluefields and Laguna de Perlas for distribution to 118 temporary shelters.

In Bluefields, however, life seemed little changed on Saturday night, and people expressed reluctance to leave their homes.

Forecasters said a bigger threat than Julia’s winds were rains from 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) — up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in remote areas — the storm was expected to plunge over Central America.

“This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides this weekend,” the US National Hurricane Center said.

The remnants of the storm were expected to sweep across Nicaragua and then swing along the Pacific coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rainfall.

In Guatemala, officials said Julia could drench 10 departments in the east, center and west of the country — an area most affected by this rainy season and where the poorest people are concentrated.

From May to September, storms have caused 49 confirmed deaths and six people are missing. Roads and hundreds of homes have been damaged, Guatemalan officials say.

In El Salvador, where 19 people have died this rainy season, the worst rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday, Fernando López, the environment and natural resources minister. Officials said they had opened 61 shelters with a capacity of more than 3,000 people.

