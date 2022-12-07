‘Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction’: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized multinational corporations for turning the world’s ecosystems into “toys of profit” and warned that failure to correct course would have catastrophic consequences.

“With our abysmal appetite for uncontrolled and uneven economic growth, humanity has become a weapon of mass destruction,” he said at the ceremonial opening of biodiversity talks in Montreal on Tuesday.

Nearly 200 countries have gathered for the UN Biodiversity Conference December 7-19, the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The conference aims to endorse the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, a global roadmap for the conservation, protection, restoration and sustainable management of biodiversity and ecosystems for the next decade.

A million species are threatened with extinction, a third of all land is seriously degraded and fertile soil is being lost, while pollution and climate change are accelerating the deterioration of the oceans.

“We treat nature like a toilet,” Guterres said. “And in the end we commit suicide by proxy,” with consequences for jobs, hunger, disease and death.

“This conference is our chance to stop this orgy of destruction,” he added.

Reverse biodiversity loss

Species are disappearing at a rate not seen in 10 million years. As much as 40 percent of the Earth’s land area is considered degraded, according to an assessment of the 2022 UN Global Land Outlook.

More than 10,000 attendees, including government officials, scientists and activists, attend the summit as environmentalists and businesses call to protect natural resources and halt the loss of species.

Negotiators hope that the two-week UN summit will deliver a deal that will ensure that by 2030 there will be more “nature” – animals, plants and healthy ecosystems – than there is now. But how that progress is pursued and measured must be agreed by all 196 government signatories to the CBD.

Draft goals for the 10-year framework include a cornerstone pledge to put at least 30 percent of their land and marine areas under protection by 2030 — a goal often referred to as the “30-by-30” goal. Currently, only about 17 percent of the world’s land area is under any form of protection, while less than 8 percent of the world’s oceans are protected.

The new goal will rely heavily on the involvement of indigenous peoples, who manage lands that are home to about 80 percent of the planet’s remaining biodiversity.

Divisions remain

Divisions have already emerged over the key issue of funding, with wealthy countries under pressure to funnel more money into developing countries for conservation.

The draft agreement is still full of parenthetical sentences indicating a lack of agreement, the negotiators said. While previous iterations of the agreement had about 900 brackets, that number jumped to about 1,400 during discussion in the days leading up to COP15.

Some of the most difficult areas include whether efforts should be made to curb emissions from climate warming, whether to set a deadline for phasing out pesticides, and how to ensure that poor countries have the funding they need to deal with degraded areas to recover.

Hopes have already been dimmed by the absence of world leaders apart from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau stressed the need for countries to reach the “30 by 30” goal. He also said Canada would invest $350 million in international biodiversity funding.

Economic losses from ecosystem degradation are estimated to be $3 trillion per year by 2030.

“There are a lot of disagreements between governments,” Trudeau said. “But if we as a world can’t agree on something as fundamental as protecting nature, then nothing matters.”

The UN talks on biodiversity, held every two years, have never received as much attention as the world’s most important environmental focus: the annual UN talks on climate change. But awareness is growing that nature conservation and climate control go hand in hand.

Healthy ecosystems such as forests and seagrass beds are essential to manage global warming. At the same time, rising global temperatures pose an increasing threat to many ecosystems and to species unable to quickly adapt or move to cooler climates.

COP15 is currently chaired by China, but it is not hosting the meeting due to the COVID pandemic.

China was due to hold the summit in the city of Kunming, but postponed the event four times from its original 2020 date due to COVID before agreeing to hold the talks in Montreal.